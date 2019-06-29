Orioles 13, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Chang 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Freeman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.254
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.302
|a-Ruiz ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Smith Jr. lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Wilkerson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Nunez dh
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|.236
|Sisco c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|Broxton cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.185
|Martin ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Totals
|35
|13
|13
|13
|6
|6
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|622
|20x—13
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Mancini in the 7th.
LOB_Cleveland 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kipnis (12), Villar (19), Mancini (19), Smith Jr. (14), Alberto (11). HR_Santander (4), off Plesac; Nunez (17), off Plesac; Sisco (4), off Cole; Nunez (18), off Freeman. RBIs_Villar 2 (35), Mancini 3 (40), Nunez 4 (44), Sisco 2 (14), Santander (13), Alberto (24). S_Martin.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Mercado, Bradley); Baltimore 6 (Villar, Smith Jr. 2, Sisco 2, Broxton). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Baltimore 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Santander, Smith Jr.. GIDP_Bradley.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Martin, Mancini).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeman
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|23
|9.00
|Plesac, L, 3-3
|3
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|4
|90
|3.61
|Clippard
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|29
|3.38
|Cole
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|4.41
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.38
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, W, 8-3
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|98
|4.03
|Scott
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|5.56
Cole pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cole 2-0, Cimber 2-0. HBP_Plesac 2 (Sisco,Alberto), Clippard (Martin).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:57. A_26,998 (45,971).
