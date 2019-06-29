Listen Live Sports

Orioles 13, Indians 0

June 29, 2019 8:25 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .293
Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .304
Santana dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Chang 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Plawecki c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .193
Freeman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Totals 31 0 5 0 1 10
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 2 1 1 2 3 0 .254
Mancini 1b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .302
a-Ruiz ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Smith Jr. lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Wilkerson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Nunez dh 3 3 2 4 2 0 .236
Sisco c 4 2 1 2 0 1 .286
Santander rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .293
Alberto 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .320
Broxton cf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .185
Martin ss 3 1 0 0 0 2 .174
Totals 35 13 13 13 6 6
Cleveland 000 000 000— 0 5 0
Baltimore 010 622 20x—13 13 0

a-grounded out for Mancini in the 7th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kipnis (12), Villar (19), Mancini (19), Smith Jr. (14), Alberto (11). HR_Santander (4), off Plesac; Nunez (17), off Plesac; Sisco (4), off Cole; Nunez (18), off Freeman. RBIs_Villar 2 (35), Mancini 3 (40), Nunez 4 (44), Sisco 2 (14), Santander (13), Alberto (24). S_Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Mercado, Bradley); Baltimore 6 (Villar, Smith Jr. 2, Sisco 2, Broxton). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Baltimore 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Santander, Smith Jr.. GIDP_Bradley.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Martin, Mancini).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeman 2 2 2 2 0 0 23 9.00
Plesac, L, 3-3 3 2-3 7 7 7 3 4 90 3.61
Clippard 1 1 2 2 2 0 29 3.38
Cole 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 22 4.41
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.38
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, W, 8-3 7 3 0 0 1 6 98 4.03
Scott 2 2 0 0 0 4 26 5.56

Cole pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 2-0, Cimber 2-0. HBP_Plesac 2 (Sisco,Alberto), Clippard (Martin).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:57. A_26,998 (45,971).

