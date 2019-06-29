Orioles 13, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|C.Sntna dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chang 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Wlkrs lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|3
|2
|4
|B.Brdly 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|M.Frman 3b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|35
|13
|13
|13
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|622
|20x—13
DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kipnis (12), Villar (19), Mancini (19), Smith Jr. (14), Alberto (11). HR_R.Nunez 2 (18), Sisco (4), Santander (4). S_Ri.Martin (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Plesac L,3-3
|3
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Clippard
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|A.Cole
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M.Freeman
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Cashner W,8-3
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Tan.Scott
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
A.Cole pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Plesac (Sisco), by Plesac (Alberto), by Clippard (Ri.Martin).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:57. A_26,998 (45,971).
