Orioles 13, Indians 0

Cleveland Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Villar 2b 2 1 1 2 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 3 3 C.Sntna dh 3 0 1 0 R.Ruiz ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Chang 3b 1 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 5 1 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 S.Wlkrs lf 0 0 0 0 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 3 3 2 4 B.Brdly 1b 3 0 0 0 Sisco c 4 2 1 2 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 5 1 2 1 Plwecki c 3 0 2 0 Alberto 3b 4 1 2 1 M.Frman 3b-p 3 0 0 0 Broxton cf 4 2 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 1 0 0 Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 35 13 13 13

Cleveland 000 000 000— 0 Baltimore 010 622 20x—13

DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kipnis (12), Villar (19), Mancini (19), Smith Jr. (14), Alberto (11). HR_R.Nunez 2 (18), Sisco (4), Santander (4). S_Ri.Martin (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Plesac L,3-3 3 2-3 7 7 7 3 4 Clippard 1 1 2 2 2 0 A.Cole 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 2 M.Freeman 2 2 2 2 0 0 Baltimore Cashner W,8-3 7 3 0 0 1 6 Tan.Scott 2 2 0 0 0 4

A.Cole pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Plesac (Sisco), by Plesac (Alberto), by Clippard (Ri.Martin).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:57. A_26,998 (45,971).

