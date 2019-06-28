Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Orioles 13, Indians 0

June 28, 2019 10:26 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Freeman 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Mercado cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313
Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .290
Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
R.Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Bradley dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176
Chang 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Totals 32 0 6 0 2 8
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 3 3 1 0 2 0 .252
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .255
Mancini dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .296
Sisco c 5 3 3 5 0 0 .289
Santander rf 4 2 3 4 1 0 .286
Ruiz 3b 4 1 3 1 1 1 .229
Alberto 2b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .317
Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .171
Wilkerson cf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .212
Totals 38 13 16 13 4 5
Cleveland 000 000 000— 0 6 0
Baltimore 440 000 14x—13 16 1

E_Villar (11). LOB_Cleveland 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mercado (9), Sisco (5), Santander (5), Alberto (10), Wilkerson (7). HR_Sisco (3), off Clevinger; Santander (3), off Olson. RBIs_Smith Jr. (44), Sisco 5 (12), Santander 4 (12), Ruiz (21), Alberto 2 (23). SB_Villar (16). SF_Smith Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis); Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Davis). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Baltimore 8 for 12.

LIDP_Luplow. GIDP_R.Perez.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto), (Alberto, Davis).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, L, 1-2 1 2-3 5 7 7 3 2 52 5.89
Olson 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 27 4.18
Plutko 4 2-3 9 5 5 1 1 93 4.95
Cole 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.38
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, W, 7-4 5 1 0 0 1 5 84 2.50
Kline 2 3 0 0 1 0 27 5.68
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.60
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.36

Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-1, Cole 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:56. A_21,248 (45,971).

