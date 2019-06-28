Orioles 13, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Freeman 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Bradley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Chang 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Mancini dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Sisco c
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.289
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.286
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Alberto 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|38
|13
|16
|13
|4
|5
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|440
|000
|14x—13
|16
|1
E_Villar (11). LOB_Cleveland 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mercado (9), Sisco (5), Santander (5), Alberto (10), Wilkerson (7). HR_Sisco (3), off Clevinger; Santander (3), off Olson. RBIs_Smith Jr. (44), Sisco 5 (12), Santander 4 (12), Ruiz (21), Alberto 2 (23). SB_Villar (16). SF_Smith Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis); Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Davis). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Baltimore 8 for 12.
LIDP_Luplow. GIDP_R.Perez.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto), (Alberto, Davis).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 1-2
|1
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|3
|2
|52
|5.89
|Olson
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|4.18
|Plutko
|4
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|93
|4.95
|Cole
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.38
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 7-4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|84
|2.50
|Kline
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|5.68
|Fry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.60
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.36
Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-1, Cole 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:56. A_21,248 (45,971).
