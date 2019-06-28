Orioles 13, Indians 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Freeman 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Mercado cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .290 Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 R.Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Bradley dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176 Chang 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Totals 32 0 6 0 2 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 3 3 1 0 2 0 .252 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .255 Mancini dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .296 Sisco c 5 3 3 5 0 0 .289 Santander rf 4 2 3 4 1 0 .286 Ruiz 3b 4 1 3 1 1 1 .229 Alberto 2b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .317 Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .171 Wilkerson cf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .212 Totals 38 13 16 13 4 5

Cleveland 000 000 000— 0 6 0 Baltimore 440 000 14x—13 16 1

E_Villar (11). LOB_Cleveland 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mercado (9), Sisco (5), Santander (5), Alberto (10), Wilkerson (7). HR_Sisco (3), off Clevinger; Santander (3), off Olson. RBIs_Smith Jr. (44), Sisco 5 (12), Santander 4 (12), Ruiz (21), Alberto 2 (23). SB_Villar (16). SF_Smith Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis); Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Davis). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Baltimore 8 for 12.

LIDP_Luplow. GIDP_R.Perez.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto), (Alberto, Davis).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, L, 1-2 1 2-3 5 7 7 3 2 52 5.89 Olson 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 27 4.18 Plutko 4 2-3 9 5 5 1 1 93 4.95 Cole 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.38 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, W, 7-4 5 1 0 0 1 5 84 2.50 Kline 2 3 0 0 1 0 27 5.68 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.60 Castro 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.36

Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-1, Cole 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:56. A_21,248 (45,971).

