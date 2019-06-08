Listen Live Sports

Orioles 4, Astros 1

June 8, 2019 6:53 pm
 
Baltimore Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Alberto 3b 5 0 2 0 Fisher lf 3 1 1 0
Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b-ss 3 0 1 0
R.Nunez dh 3 1 1 1 Brntley dh 4 0 0 0
Sverino c 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b-3b 3 0 0 1
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0
Sntnder rf 4 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs lf 3 1 0 0 Stubbs c 3 0 1 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 4 1 2 2 Myfield ss 2 0 0 0
White ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 29 1 4 1
Baltimore 000 001 012—4
Houston 000 001 000—1

E_Mayfield (1). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Houston 4. 2B_Alberto (6). HR_R.Nunez (16), Ri.Martin (3). SF_Gurriel (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cashner 6 4 1 1 1 3
Fry W,1-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Castro S,2-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Valdez 7 5 1 1 0 7
Harris L,1-1 1 2 1 0 0 0
Guduan 1 1 2 2 1 2

HBP_by Valdez (Nunez).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:27. A_38,425 (41,168).

