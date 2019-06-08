Listen Live Sports

Orioles 4, Astros 1

June 8, 2019 6:53 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .302
Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .303
Nunez dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .241
Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .364
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .168
Wilkerson lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .225
Martin ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .178
Totals 35 4 8 3 1 9
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fisher lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Bregman 3b-ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317
Gurriel 1b-3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .252
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Mayfield ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .069
a-White ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Totals 29 1 4 1 2 5
Baltimore 000 001 012—4 8 0
Houston 000 001 000—1 4 1

a-struck out for Mayfield in the 8th.

E_Mayfield (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Houston 4. 2B_Alberto (6). HR_Nunez (16), off Valdez; Martin (3), off Guduan. RBIs_Nunez (36), Martin 2 (7), Gurriel (28). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Santander). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Villar. FIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Santander, Mancini).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner 6 4 1 1 1 3 87 4.73
Fry, W, 1-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.29
Castro, S, 2-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 5.35
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez 7 5 1 1 0 7 84 2.73
Harris, L, 1-1 1 2 1 0 0 0 13 1.54
Guduan 1 1 2 2 1 2 19 14.54

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0. HBP_Valdez (Nunez).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:27. A_38,425 (41,168).

