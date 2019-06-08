Orioles 4, Astros 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Nunez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.168
|Wilkerson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Martin ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.178
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|1
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fisher lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Bregman 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Gurriel 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Mayfield ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|a-White ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|2
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|012—4
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
a-struck out for Mayfield in the 8th.
E_Mayfield (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Houston 4. 2B_Alberto (6). HR_Nunez (16), off Valdez; Martin (3), off Guduan. RBIs_Nunez (36), Martin 2 (7), Gurriel (28). SF_Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Santander). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; Houston 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Villar. FIDP_Gurriel.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Santander, Mancini).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|87
|4.73
|Fry, W, 1-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.29
|Castro, S, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.35
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|84
|2.73
|Harris, L, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.54
|Guduan
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|19
|14.54
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0. HBP_Valdez (Nunez).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:27. A_38,425 (41,168).
