Orioles 4, Astros 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .302 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .303 Nunez dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .241 Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .364 Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .168 Wilkerson lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .225 Martin ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .178 Totals 35 4 8 3 1 9

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fisher lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Bregman 3b-ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276 Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Gurriel 1b-3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .252 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Mayfield ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .069 a-White ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Totals 29 1 4 1 2 5

Baltimore 000 001 012—4 8 0 Houston 000 001 000—1 4 1

a-struck out for Mayfield in the 8th.

E_Mayfield (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Houston 4. 2B_Alberto (6). HR_Nunez (16), off Valdez; Martin (3), off Guduan. RBIs_Nunez (36), Martin 2 (7), Gurriel (28). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Santander). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Villar. FIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Santander, Mancini).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner 6 4 1 1 1 3 87 4.73 Fry, W, 1-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.29 Castro, S, 2-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 5.35 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez 7 5 1 1 0 7 84 2.73 Harris, L, 1-1 1 2 1 0 0 0 13 1.54 Guduan 1 1 2 2 1 2 19 14.54

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0. HBP_Valdez (Nunez).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:27. A_38,425 (41,168).

