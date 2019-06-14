Listen Live Sports

Orioles host the Red Sox in division play

June 14, 2019 3:07 am
 
Boston Red Sox (36-34, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-47, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: AL East opponents Baltimore and Boston will play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are 10-20 against AL East opponents. Baltimore is slugging .402 as a unit. Chance Sisco leads the club with a .611 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox are 13-14 against teams from the AL East. Boston’s lineup has 93 home runs this season, Xander Bogaerts leads them with 13 homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 16 home runs and is batting .239. Trey Mancini is 12-for-38 with a double, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 78 hits and has 43 RBIs. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-32 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 7-day IL (concussion), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Heath Hembree: day-to-day (forearm), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

