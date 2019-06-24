Listen Live Sports

Orioles sign No. 1 overall draft pick Rutschman

June 24, 2019 7:17 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have signed the top overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, catcher Adley Rutschman of Oregon State.

The 21-year-old Rutschman, a switch-hitter, batted .411 with 17 home runs as a junior for the Beavers this year. He won the Golden Spikes Award, which recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the United States.

Baltimore had not had the first draft pick since 1989, when it selected pitcher Ben McDonald out of LSU.

The Orioles announced the signing on Monday. The deadline to sign draft picks is July 12.

The team plans to introduce him to the crowd at Camden Yards on Tuesday during a game against the San Diego Padres.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

