Orlando City-Crew, Sums

Orlando 1 1—2 Columbus 0 0—0

First half_1, Orlando, Mueller, 4 (Nani), 41st minute.

Second half_2, Orlando, Akindele, 6 (Nani), 66th.

Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; Columbus, Jon Kempin, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Orlando, Smith, 15th; Kljestan, 63rd; Ascues, 87th. Columbus, Crognale, 82nd.

Advertisement

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow; Logan Brown; Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

A_17,715.

___

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Danilo Acosta, Robin Jansson, Lamine Sane, Kyle Smith; Sacha Kljestan, Dillon Powers, Oriol Rosell; Tesho Akindele (Santiago Patino, 87th), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 65th), Nani (Carlos Ascues, 77th).

Columbus_Jon Kempin; Alex Crognale, Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez, Gaston Sauro; Luis Argudo (Niko Hansen, 77th), Artur, David Guzman, Robinho (Eduardo Sosa, 61st); Pedro Santos, JJ Williams (Patrick Mullins, 77th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.