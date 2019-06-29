Listen Live Sports

Orlando City-Crew, Sums

June 29, 2019 9:53 pm
 
Orlando 1 1—2
Columbus 0 0—0

First half_1, Orlando, Mueller, 4 (Nani), 41st minute.

Second half_2, Orlando, Akindele, 6 (Nani), 66th.

Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; Columbus, Jon Kempin, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Orlando, Smith, 15th; Kljestan, 63rd; Ascues, 87th. Columbus, Crognale, 82nd.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow; Logan Brown; Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

A_17,715.

___

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Danilo Acosta, Robin Jansson, Lamine Sane, Kyle Smith; Sacha Kljestan, Dillon Powers, Oriol Rosell; Tesho Akindele (Santiago Patino, 87th), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 65th), Nani (Carlos Ascues, 77th).

Columbus_Jon Kempin; Alex Crognale, Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez, Gaston Sauro; Luis Argudo (Niko Hansen, 77th), Artur, David Guzman, Robinho (Eduardo Sosa, 61st); Pedro Santos, JJ Williams (Patrick Mullins, 77th).

