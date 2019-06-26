Orlando City-United, Sums

Orlando 0 0—0 D.C. United 1 0—1

First half_1, D.C. United, Rooney, 9, 10th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Rodriguez, 90th. Orlando, Ruan, 27th; Kljestan, 89th.

Advertisement

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking; Jason White; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

A_0.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara, Joseph Mora; Luciano Acosta (Quincy Amarikwa, 88th), Russell Canouse, Chris Durkin, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura; Wayne Rooney.

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues (Oriol Rosell, 70th), Robin Jansson, Ruan, Lamine Sane, Kyle Smith; Sacha Kljestan, Dillon Powers; Tesho Akindele (Santiago Patino, 83rd), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 79th), Nani.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.