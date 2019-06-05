Listen Live Sports

Orlando City’s home renamed Exploria Stadium

June 5, 2019 3:41 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando City’s 25,500-seat home has been renamed Exploria Stadium.

The Major League Soccer franchise, which will host the MLS All-Star game in July, announced a naming rights agreement on Tuesday with Central Florida-based Exploria Resorts — a timeshare and vacation rental company.

The stadium in downtown Orlando opened in March 2017 and has hosted two U.S. men’s team national team matches as well as the 2017 NCAA Women’s College Cup and 2018 SheBelieves Cup.

In addition to Orlando City, the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League plays home games in the stadium.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

