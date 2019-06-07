Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Packers to honor Bart Starr this season with helmet decal

June 7, 2019 4:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Packers will wear a No. 15 helmet decal this season to pay tribute to Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr.

The organization announced Friday that it also will honor Starr during halftime of the team’s home opener Sept. 15 against the Vikings. Dozens of former Packers, including some of Starr’s former teammates, are expected to be in attendance.

Green Bay also is awarding a $250,000 impact grant to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation. The grant will benefit four charitable organizations that the Starr family supports.

Starr died on May 26 while recovering from the effects of a stroke suffered in 2014. He was 85.

Advertisement

Starr was the quarterback of the Packers from 1956-1971, winning a total of five titles, including the first two Super Bowls in 1967 and 1968. He was MVP in both games.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.