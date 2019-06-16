Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Padres 14, Rockies 13

June 16, 2019 7:58 pm
 
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tts Jr. ss 6 3 3 1 Blckmon rf 6 1 3 3
Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 2 Story ss 6 1 2 1
Machado 3b 4 2 1 1 Arenado 3b 5 1 0 0
Renfroe rf 5 3 3 3 D.Mrphy 1b 5 2 2 0
Myers lf-cf 5 2 2 1 Desmond cf 5 2 3 1
G.Grcia 2b 5 2 4 4 McMahon 2b 5 3 3 3
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Tapia lf 5 2 3 2
Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 Innetta c 4 1 1 1
A.Allen c 0 0 0 0 Lambert p 2 0 2 2
Mrgvcus p 1 0 0 0 Tinoco p 1 0 0 0
Perdomo p 1 0 0 1 Dahl ph 1 0 0 0
Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0
Naylor ph-lf 1 0 1 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Margot cf 3 1 1 0 M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 J.Gray p 0 0 0 0
F.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0
G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Strahm ph 0 0 0 1
Yates p 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 14 15 14 Totals 46 13 19 13
San Diego 323 000 204—14
Colorado 630 013 000—13

E_Iannetta (2), Renfroe (2). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Tatis Jr. (8), Margot (6), Story (19), Desmond 2 (19), McMahon (8), Tapia (15). 3B_Tatis Jr. (4), G.Garcia 2 (2). HR_Renfroe 2 (23), Blackmon (16), Story (17). SB_Tatis Jr. (8). SF_Hosmer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Margevicius 1 1-3 11 9 9 1 1
Perdomo 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Wingenter 1 1 1 1 0 2
Maton 1 5 3 3 0 2
Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 2
G.Reyes W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Yates S,24-24 1 0 0 0 0 2
Colorado
Lambert 3 9 8 8 0 3
Tinoco 3 0 0 0 1 1
B.Shaw 1 2 2 2 0 2
McGee H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1
W.Davis L,1-2 BS,2 2-3 2 4 4 2 0
J.Gray 1-3 0 0 0 3 0

WP_Lambert 2, Margevicius.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:31. A_47,526 (50,398).

