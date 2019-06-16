Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 14, Rockies 13

June 16, 2019 7:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 6 3 3 1 0 0 .338
Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 2 1 1 .282
Machado 3b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .261
Renfroe rf 5 3 3 3 0 0 .256
Myers lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .230
Garcia 2b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .261
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .183
c-Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Margevicius p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Perdomo p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .500
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Naylor ph 1 0 1 0 2 0 .227
Margot cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .232
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Allen c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Strahm ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .294
d-F.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Totals 39 14 15 14 6 7
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 6 1 3 3 0 1 .336
Story ss 6 1 2 1 0 2 .292
Arenado 3b 5 1 0 0 1 1 .321
Murphy 1b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .278
Desmond cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .274
McMahon 2b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .263
Tapia lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .263
Iannetta c 4 1 1 1 1 3 .253
Lambert p 2 0 2 2 0 0 .500
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .336
e-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .173
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tinoco p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .069
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 46 13 19 13 2 14
San Diego 323 000 204—14 15 1
Colorado 630 013 000—13 19 1

a-walked for Wingenter in the 6th. b-struck out for Davis in the 6th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 8th. d-grounded out for Strahm in the 8th. e-struck out for Dahl in the 8th. f-walked for G.Reyes in the 9th.

E_Renfroe (2), Iannetta (2). LOB_San Diego 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Margot (6), Tatis Jr. (8), McMahon (8), Desmond 2 (19), Tapia (15), Story (19). 3B_Garcia 2 (2), Tatis Jr. (4). HR_Renfroe (22), off Lambert; Renfroe (23), off Shaw; Blackmon (16), off Margevicius; Story (17), off Wingenter. RBIs_Hosmer 2 (48), Garcia 4 (17), Machado (39), Myers (24), Perdomo (1), Strahm (1), Renfroe 3 (43), Tatis Jr. (20), McMahon 3 (27), Iannetta (15), Desmond (37), Tapia 2 (25), Lambert 2 (2), Blackmon 3 (47), Story (48). SB_Tatis Jr. (8). SF_Hosmer.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Hedges, Tatis Jr. 2); Colorado 5 (Arenado 2, Tinoco, Blackmon, Story). RISP_San Diego 4 for 13; Colorado 11 for 19.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Hosmer, Perdomo, Machado, Tapia. GIDP_Margot, F.Reyes.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Murphy), (McMahon, Story, Murphy).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Margevicius 1 1-3 11 9 9 1 1 51 6.41
Perdomo 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 35 2.73
Wingenter 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 3.76
Maton 1 5 3 3 0 2 20 6.63
Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.41
G.Reyes, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 12.34
Yates, S, 24-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.20
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert 3 9 8 8 0 3 69 6.00
Tinoco 3 0 0 0 1 1 36 0.00
Shaw 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 3.70
McGee, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 1.54
Gray 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 12 4.38
Davis, L, 1-2, BS, 2-10 2-3 2 4 4 2 0 32 5.21

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-1, Gray 1-1. WP_Lambert 2, Margevicius.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:31. A_47,526 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.