Padres 14, Rockies 13

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.282
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Renfroe rf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.256
|Myers lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Garcia 2b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.261
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.183
|c-Kinsler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Margevicius p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Perdomo p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Allen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|G.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Strahm ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|d-F.Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|39
|14
|15
|14
|6
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|6
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.336
|Story ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|Murphy 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Desmond cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|McMahon 2b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.263
|Tapia lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Iannetta c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.253
|Lambert p
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Dahl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|e-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tinoco p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gray p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|46
|13
|19
|13
|2
|14
|San Diego
|323
|000
|204—14
|15
|1
|Colorado
|630
|013
|000—13
|19
|1
a-walked for Wingenter in the 6th. b-struck out for Davis in the 6th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 8th. d-grounded out for Strahm in the 8th. e-struck out for Dahl in the 8th. f-walked for G.Reyes in the 9th.
E_Renfroe (2), Iannetta (2). LOB_San Diego 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Margot (6), Tatis Jr. (8), McMahon (8), Desmond 2 (19), Tapia (15), Story (19). 3B_Garcia 2 (2), Tatis Jr. (4). HR_Renfroe (22), off Lambert; Renfroe (23), off Shaw; Blackmon (16), off Margevicius; Story (17), off Wingenter. RBIs_Hosmer 2 (48), Garcia 4 (17), Machado (39), Myers (24), Perdomo (1), Strahm (1), Renfroe 3 (43), Tatis Jr. (20), McMahon 3 (27), Iannetta (15), Desmond (37), Tapia 2 (25), Lambert 2 (2), Blackmon 3 (47), Story (48). SB_Tatis Jr. (8). SF_Hosmer.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Hedges, Tatis Jr. 2); Colorado 5 (Arenado 2, Tinoco, Blackmon, Story). RISP_San Diego 4 for 13; Colorado 11 for 19.
Runners moved up_Hosmer, Perdomo, Machado, Tapia. GIDP_Margot, F.Reyes.
DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Murphy), (McMahon, Story, Murphy).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Margevicius
|1
|1-3
|11
|9
|9
|1
|1
|51
|6.41
|Perdomo
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|2.73
|Wingenter
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.76
|Maton
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|20
|6.63
|Wieck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.41
|G.Reyes, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|12.34
|Yates, S, 24-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.20
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert
|3
|9
|8
|8
|0
|3
|69
|6.00
|Tinoco
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|0.00
|Shaw
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|3.70
|McGee, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.54
|Gray
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|12
|4.38
|Davis, L, 1-2, BS, 2-10
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|32
|5.21
Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-1, Gray 1-1. WP_Lambert 2, Margevicius.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:31. A_47,526 (50,398).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.