Padres 14, Rockies 13

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 6 3 3 1 0 0 .338 Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 2 1 1 .282 Machado 3b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .261 Renfroe rf 5 3 3 3 0 0 .256 Myers lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .230 Garcia 2b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .261 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .183 c-Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Margevicius p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Perdomo p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .500 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Naylor ph 1 0 1 0 2 0 .227 Margot cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .232 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Allen c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Strahm ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .294 d-F.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Totals 39 14 15 14 6 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 6 1 3 3 0 1 .336 Story ss 6 1 2 1 0 2 .292 Arenado 3b 5 1 0 0 1 1 .321 Murphy 1b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .278 Desmond cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .274 McMahon 2b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .263 Tapia lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .263 Iannetta c 4 1 1 1 1 3 .253 Lambert p 2 0 2 2 0 0 .500 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .336 e-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tinoco p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .069 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 46 13 19 13 2 14

San Diego 323 000 204—14 15 1 Colorado 630 013 000—13 19 1

a-walked for Wingenter in the 6th. b-struck out for Davis in the 6th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 8th. d-grounded out for Strahm in the 8th. e-struck out for Dahl in the 8th. f-walked for G.Reyes in the 9th.

E_Renfroe (2), Iannetta (2). LOB_San Diego 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Margot (6), Tatis Jr. (8), McMahon (8), Desmond 2 (19), Tapia (15), Story (19). 3B_Garcia 2 (2), Tatis Jr. (4). HR_Renfroe (22), off Lambert; Renfroe (23), off Shaw; Blackmon (16), off Margevicius; Story (17), off Wingenter. RBIs_Hosmer 2 (48), Garcia 4 (17), Machado (39), Myers (24), Perdomo (1), Strahm (1), Renfroe 3 (43), Tatis Jr. (20), McMahon 3 (27), Iannetta (15), Desmond (37), Tapia 2 (25), Lambert 2 (2), Blackmon 3 (47), Story (48). SB_Tatis Jr. (8). SF_Hosmer.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Hedges, Tatis Jr. 2); Colorado 5 (Arenado 2, Tinoco, Blackmon, Story). RISP_San Diego 4 for 13; Colorado 11 for 19.

Runners moved up_Hosmer, Perdomo, Machado, Tapia. GIDP_Margot, F.Reyes.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Murphy), (McMahon, Story, Murphy).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Margevicius 1 1-3 11 9 9 1 1 51 6.41 Perdomo 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 35 2.73 Wingenter 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 3.76 Maton 1 5 3 3 0 2 20 6.63 Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.41 G.Reyes, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 12.34 Yates, S, 24-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.20 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lambert 3 9 8 8 0 3 69 6.00 Tinoco 3 0 0 0 1 1 36 0.00 Shaw 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 3.70 McGee, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 1.54 Gray 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 12 4.38 Davis, L, 1-2, BS, 2-10 2-3 2 4 4 2 0 32 5.21

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-1, Gray 1-1. WP_Lambert 2, Margevicius.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:31. A_47,526 (50,398).

