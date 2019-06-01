Padres 5, Marlins 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183 Holaday c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cooper rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Castro 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .229 Ramirez cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .368 Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .059 a-Herrera ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .222 Totals 32 2 4 2 1 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Myers cf-lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .231 Reyes rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .253 Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .296 Renfroe lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .253 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — France 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .188 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .192 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Margot cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .237 Totals 33 5 9 4 3 13

Miami 000 001 001—2 4 2 San Diego 100 100 21x—5 9 1

a-homered for Smith in the 6th. b-struck out for Brigham in the 8th. c-grounded out for Stammen in the 8th.

E_Prado (2), Alfaro (3), Reyes (2). LOB_Miami 4, San Diego 7. 2B_Rojas (8), Reyes (7). HR_Herrera (2), off Lucchesi; Reyes (16), off Smith; Renfroe (15), off Smith; Kinsler (7), off Brice. RBIs_Castro (17), Herrera (11), Myers (21), Reyes (28), Renfroe (30), Kinsler (12). SB_Myers (6), Margot (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Dean, Prado); San Diego 3 (Machado 2, Margot). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; San Diego 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Castro, Naylor.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith, L, 3-3 5 3 2 2 2 8 93 3.10 Brice 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 38 2.95 Brigham 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 8 0.00 Garcia 1 3 1 1 0 2 25 6.00 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, W, 4-3 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 5 86 3.96 Stammen, H, 14 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 22 2.64 Maton 0 2 1 1 0 0 3 5.82 Yates, S, 22-22 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.04

Maton pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brigham 1-0, Stammen 1-0, Yates 2-1. WP_Lucchesi, Brigham.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:59. A_25,019 (42,445).

