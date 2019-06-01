Padres 5, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Holaday c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cooper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Ramirez cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.368
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|a-Herrera ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|1
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Myers cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.231
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Renfroe lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|France 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.192
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Margot cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|3
|13
|Miami
|000
|001
|001—2
|4
|2
|San Diego
|100
|100
|21x—5
|9
|1
a-homered for Smith in the 6th. b-struck out for Brigham in the 8th. c-grounded out for Stammen in the 8th.
E_Prado (2), Alfaro (3), Reyes (2). LOB_Miami 4, San Diego 7. 2B_Rojas (8), Reyes (7). HR_Herrera (2), off Lucchesi; Reyes (16), off Smith; Renfroe (15), off Smith; Kinsler (7), off Brice. RBIs_Castro (17), Herrera (11), Myers (21), Reyes (28), Renfroe (30), Kinsler (12). SB_Myers (6), Margot (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Dean, Prado); San Diego 3 (Machado 2, Margot). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; San Diego 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Castro, Naylor.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, L, 3-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|93
|3.10
|Brice
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|38
|2.95
|Brigham
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|6.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, W, 4-3
|6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|86
|3.96
|Stammen, H, 14
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.64
|Maton
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5.82
|Yates, S, 22-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.04
Maton pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brigham 1-0, Stammen 1-0, Yates 2-1. WP_Lucchesi, Brigham.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:59. A_25,019 (42,445).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.