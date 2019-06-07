Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 5, Nationals 4

June 7, 2019 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Washington San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 2 1 1 0
V.Rbles rf-cf 4 1 1 0 Myers 1b-lf 2 1 0 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 1
J.Soto lf 3 1 0 0 F.Reyes rf 2 1 0 1
Kndrick 1b 4 1 1 2 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 4 1 2 2 Renfroe lf-rf 3 1 1 2
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 0 2 0
Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0 Lcchesi p 2 0 0 0
Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0
M.Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 1 0 0 0
Eaton rf 1 0 0 0 Margot cf 2 1 2 0
Totals 32 4 4 4 Totals 27 5 6 4
Washington 400 000 000—4
San Diego 020 030 00x—5

E_Lucchesi (1), Rendon (3). DP_Washington 3. LOB_Washington 4, San Diego 6. 2B_V.Robles (11), B.Dozier (7). HR_B.Dozier (9), Renfroe (18). SF_F.Reyes (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin L,5-4 5 5 5 3 5 6
Sipp 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Grace 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Lucchesi W,5-3 5 4 4 4 3 5
Wisler H,2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Wingenter H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stammen H,15 1 0 0 0 0 0
Yates S,23-23 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:07. A_19,908 (42,445).

