Padres 5, Nationals 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Robles rf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .238 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .324 Soto lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .295 Kendrick 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .320 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dozier 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .229 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220 b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .120 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Eaton rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Totals 32 4 4 4 3 11

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .304 Myers 1b-lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .232 Machado 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .246 Reyes rf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .245 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Renfroe lf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .250 Kinsler 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .206 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hosmer 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Margot cf 2 1 2 0 1 0 .241 Totals 27 5 6 4 7 9

Washington 400 000 000—4 4 1 San Diego 020 030 00x—5 6 1

a-grounded out for Wisler in the 6th. b-grounded out for Gomes in the 9th.

E_Rendon (3), Lucchesi (1). LOB_Washington 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Robles (11), Dozier (7). HR_Dozier (9), off Lucchesi; Renfroe (18), off Corbin. RBIs_Kendrick 2 (37), Dozier 2 (21), Machado (32), Reyes (32), Renfroe 2 (35). SF_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto 2, Taylor); San Diego 2 (Myers 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; San Diego 0 for 3.

FIDP_Kinsler. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer.

DP_Washington 3 (Dozier, Turner, Kendrick), (Taylor, Rendon), (Adams, Turner, Grace).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 5-4 5 5 5 3 5 6 101 3.59 Sipp 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.40 Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 3.80 Grace 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 6.58 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, W, 5-3 5 4 4 4 3 5 95 4.21 Wisler, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 4.07 Wingenter, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.10 Stammen, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.27 Yates, S, 23-23 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.96

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0, Grace 1-0. WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:07. A_19,908 (42,445).

