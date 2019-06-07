Padres 5, Nationals 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Robles rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.320
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Eaton rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|32
|4
|4
|4
|3
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.304
|Myers 1b-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Reyes rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Renfroe lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hosmer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Margot cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Totals
|27
|5
|6
|4
|7
|9
|Washington
|400
|000
|000—4
|4
|1
|San Diego
|020
|030
|00x—5
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Wisler in the 6th. b-grounded out for Gomes in the 9th.
E_Rendon (3), Lucchesi (1). LOB_Washington 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Robles (11), Dozier (7). HR_Dozier (9), off Lucchesi; Renfroe (18), off Corbin. RBIs_Kendrick 2 (37), Dozier 2 (21), Machado (32), Reyes (32), Renfroe 2 (35). SF_Reyes.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto 2, Taylor); San Diego 2 (Myers 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; San Diego 0 for 3.
FIDP_Kinsler. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer.
DP_Washington 3 (Dozier, Turner, Kendrick), (Taylor, Rendon), (Adams, Turner, Grace).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 5-4
|5
|5
|5
|3
|5
|6
|101
|3.59
|Sipp
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.40
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.80
|Grace
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6.58
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, W, 5-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|95
|4.21
|Wisler, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|4.07
|Wingenter, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.10
|Stammen, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.27
|Yates, S, 23-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.96
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0, Grace 1-0. WP_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:07. A_19,908 (42,445).
