Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 5, Nationals 4

June 7, 2019 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255
Robles rf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .238
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .324
Soto lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .295
Kendrick 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .320
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dozier 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .229
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220
b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .120
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Eaton rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Totals 32 4 4 4 3 11
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .304
Myers 1b-lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .232
Machado 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .246
Reyes rf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .245
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Renfroe lf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .250
Kinsler 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .206
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .188
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Margot cf 2 1 2 0 1 0 .241
Totals 27 5 6 4 7 9
Washington 400 000 000—4 4 1
San Diego 020 030 00x—5 6 1

a-grounded out for Wisler in the 6th. b-grounded out for Gomes in the 9th.

E_Rendon (3), Lucchesi (1). LOB_Washington 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Robles (11), Dozier (7). HR_Dozier (9), off Lucchesi; Renfroe (18), off Corbin. RBIs_Kendrick 2 (37), Dozier 2 (21), Machado (32), Reyes (32), Renfroe 2 (35). SF_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto 2, Taylor); San Diego 2 (Myers 2). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; San Diego 0 for 3.

Advertisement

FIDP_Kinsler. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer.

DP_Washington 3 (Dozier, Turner, Kendrick), (Taylor, Rendon), (Adams, Turner, Grace).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 5-4 5 5 5 3 5 6 101 3.59
Sipp 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.40
Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 3.80
Grace 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 6.58
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, W, 5-3 5 4 4 4 3 5 95 4.21
Wisler, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 4.07
Wingenter, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.10
Stammen, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.27
Yates, S, 23-23 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.96

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0, Grace 1-0. WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:07. A_19,908 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.