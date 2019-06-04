Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 8, Phillies 2

June 4, 2019 1:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn cf 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia 3b 4 1 1 0
Bruce lf 3 0 1 0 F.Reyes rf 4 1 1 1
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0
B.Hrper rf 4 0 0 0 Erlin p 0 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 1 2 0 A.Allen ph 1 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 4 1 2 2 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0
Kingery 3b 4 0 1 0 Machado ss 4 1 1 4
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 0
S.Rdrig lf-cf 2 0 0 0 Renfroe lf-rf 3 0 0 0
Nola p 2 0 0 0 Myers cf-lf 2 1 2 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 1
A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 1 0 0
Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 Lauer p 2 0 1 0
Y.Rios p 0 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 1 1 2
Margot cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 6 2 Totals 32 8 9 8
Philadelphia 000 100 100—2
San Diego 000 017 00x—8

DP_Philadelphia 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Hoskins (12), Kinsler (8). HR_Realmuto (9), F.Reyes (17), Machado (10). CS_S.Rodriguez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola L,6-1 5 1-3 8 6 6 3 5
Hammer 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Davis 1 0 0 0 2 0
Rios 1 0 0 0 2 0
San Diego
Lauer W,5-4 6 2 1 1 3 3
Wieck 1 2 1 1 0 1
Erlin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Perdomo 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Lauer (Rodriguez).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

Advertisement

T_2:54. A_21,654 (42,445).

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.