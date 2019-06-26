Listen Live Sports

Panama-United States Summary

June 26, 2019 11:36 pm
 
At Kansas City, Kan.
Panama 0 0—0
United States 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, United States, Altidore 1, 66th minute.

Yellow cards_Galvan, Pan, 74th. Red cards_None.

Referee_Abdulrahman Al-Jassim, Qatar, Linesmen_Taleb Al-Marri, Qatar; Saoud Al-Maqaleh,, Qatar.

A_17,037.

Lineups

Panama— José Calderón; Francisco Palacios, Adolfo Machado, Harold Cummings, Kevin Galván (Michael Murillo, 76th); José Luis Rodríguez, Fidel Escobar, Marcos Sánchez, Omar Browne; José Fajardo (Abdiel Arroyo, 46th), Gabriel Torres (Édgar Bárcenas, 68th)

Sean Johnson; Reggie Cannon, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Miazga, Daniel Lovitz; Wil Trapp, Djordje Mihailovic, Cristian Roldan; Jozy Altidore (GGyasi Zardes, 82nd), Jordan Morris (Tyler Boyd, 70th), Jonathan Lewis (Christian Pulisic, 65th)

