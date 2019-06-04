Listen Live Sports

Panthers add 3-time All-Pro Gerald McCoy to bolster D line

June 4, 2019 2:15 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have announced the signing of three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to a one-year deal .

McCoy signed the contract Tuesday and is scheduled to appear at a news conference later in the day.

The 31-year-old McCoy has been one of the better players at his position over the last nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and is the only NFL defensive tackle with at least six sacks in each of the last six seasons. He has 296 tackles and 54 ½ tackles during his career.

McCoy chose Carolina over Baltimore and Cleveland after being released in a salary cap move by Tampa Bay.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said via a team release that “it’s great to have Gerald on our side now. We are very familiar with his skill set.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

