Parker scores 22, Sky end Sun’s streak 93-75

June 23, 2019 8:14 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Cheyenne Parker scored 22 points and the Chicago Sky ended the Connecticut Sun’s seven-game winning streak with a 95-73 victory Sunday.

Tied at 27 after one quarter, the Sky scored the first 11 points of the second quarter and kept rolling, outscoring the Sun 29-8 in the period for a 56-35 lead at the half.

Allie Quigley scored 14 points while Stefanie Dolson and Diamond DeShields had 12 apiece for Chicago (6-4). Jantel Lavender, the fifth starter had 13 rebounds to go with eight points.

The Sky, coming off a season-low 69 points in a loss at Indiana that ended their four-game winning streak, shot 67% in the first half and 53% for the game.

Connecticut (9-2) was led by Alyssa Thomas with 13 points and Jasmine Thomas with 12. Jonquel Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Sun, which got seven 3-pointers from Shekinna Stricklen and had 12 as a team in its last win, went 5 of 17 behind the arc and Stricklen was scoreless.

