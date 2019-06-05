Listen Live Sports

Pavel Datsyuk staying in Russia with hometown club

June 5, 2019 9:11 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Pavel Datysuk has signed for his hometown Russian club in the Kontinental Hockey League, ending speculation of a possible return to the NHL.

The 40-year-old center has signed a one-year deal with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg, the successor to the team where he began his pro career in the 1996-97 season.

He posted a picture on social media of himself in the Avtomobilist uniform and the caption “beloved Yekaterinburg.”

Datysuk left the NHL in 2016 to return to Russia with SKA St. Petersburg after 953 games for the Detroit Red Wings. He won an Olympic gold medal last year with the Olympic Athletes from Russia after the NHL did not allow its players to take part.

He left SKA last month after three KHL seasons.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

