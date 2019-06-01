Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pavolony’s slam helps Vols beat UNCW 10-3 in NCAA tourney

June 1, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Connor Pavolony hit a grand slam and Tennessee beat UNC Wilmington 10-3 on Saturday in an NCAA Tournament elimination game.

Ricky Martinez drove in two runs and finished with three hits, and Pete Derkay added an RBI to help the second-seeded Volunteers (39-20) advance. The game started less than 12 hours after the end of their rain-delayed loss to third-seeded Liberty.

Pavolony’s drive off reliever Luke Gesell capped a five-run eighth inning that put Tennessee up 10-1.

Garrett Crochet (5-3) allowed two hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief to earn the victory.

Advertisement

Landon Roupp (6-3) allowed two earned runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings for fourth-seeded UNC Wilmington (32-31). Greg Jones had a two-run single in the ninth.

The Seahawks’ loss marked the end of veteran coach Mark Scalf’s career. The winningest coach in program history, Scalf is retiring after 28 seasons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.