Pepe to miss Nations League final because of injury

June 6, 2019 8:39 pm
 
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portugal defender Pepe will miss the Nations League final because of a shoulder injury.

The Portuguese soccer federation says Pepe will not play Sunday’s final against the Netherlands after tests showed he fractured his right shoulder in the semifinal against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Pepe had to be substituted about 15 minutes into the second half of Portugal’s 3-1 win at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

For the final, Portugal coach Fernando Santos is expected to replace the 36-year-old veteran central defender with either Ruben Dias or Jose Fonte.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

