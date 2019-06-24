Peru without injured Farfan for rest of Copa America

SAO PAULO (AP) — Peru striker Jefferson Farfan has been ruled out of the rest of the Copa America tournament with a left-knee injury.

The Peruvian soccer federation announced the news in a statement on Monday. It did not provide more details.

Earlier the 34-year-old Farfan skipped Peru’s training at the Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo.

Peru advanced to the knockout stage of Copa America as one of the two best to finish third in their groups. Their opponents in the quarterfinals will be Uruguay, which finished top of Group C after a 1-0 victory against Chile at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Advertisement

Peru and Uruguay will face off at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador on Saturday.

Peru was thrashed 5-0 by hosts Brazil at the Arena Corinthians on Saturday, with Farfan on the field. Farfan scored for Peru in its 3-1 win against Bolivia in the second round of Group A.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.