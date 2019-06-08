PGA Champions – Mastercard Japan Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf
|Naria-shi, Japan
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 7,140; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Scott McCarron
|69-67—136
|Kirk Triplett
|69-68—137
|Cliff Kresge
|72-66—138
|Billy Andrade
|69-69—138
|Scott Parel
|70-68—138
|Darren Clarke
|68-70—138
|Toshimitsu Izawa
|69-70—139
|Jerry Kelly
|73-67—140
|Wes Short Jr.
|71-69—140
|Joe Durant
|69-71—140
|Colin Montgomerie
|68-72—140
|Doug Garwood
|67-73—140
|David Frost
|72-69—141
|Tsuyoshi Yoneyama
|71-70—141
|Jeff Sluman
|70-71—141
|Jeff Maggert
|70-71—141
|Dudley Hart
|67-74—141
|Woody Austin
|73-69—142
|Keiichiro Fukabori
|74-68—142
|Bart Bryant
|70-72—142
|Corey Pavin
|71-71—142
|Paul Goydos
|68-74—142
|Ken Tanigawa
|65-77—142
|Jerry Smith
|73-70—143
|Toru Suzuki
|74-69—143
|Tom Gillis
|73-70—143
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|72-71—143
|Gene Sauers
|74-69—143
|Esteban Toledo
|72-71—143
|David McKenzie
|72-71—143
|Carlos Franco
|74-69—143
|Massy Kuramoto
|72-71—143
|Fran Quinn
|68-75—143
|Glen Day
|73-71—144
|Mike Goodes
|73-71—144
|Fred Funk
|74-70—144
|Duffy Waldorf
|74-70—144
|Prayad Marksaeng
|75-69—144
|Kevin Sutherland
|76-68—144
|Lee Janzen
|76-68—144
|Steve Flesch
|68-76—144
|Tom Byrum
|73-72—145
|Tommy Armour III
|73-72—145
|Sandy Lyle
|74-71—145
|Michael Allen
|74-71—145
|Kent Jones
|75-70—145
|Mark Calcavecchia
|76-69—145
|Olin Browne
|74-72—146
|Jay Haas
|72-74—146
|Willie Wood
|73-74—147
|Jerry Pate
|74-73—147
|Ken Duke
|71-76—147
|Stephen Ames
|73-76—149
|Gibby Gilbert III
|74-75—149
|Billy Mayfair
|75-74—149
|Steve Pate
|75-74—149
|Mark O’Meara
|76-73—149
|Stephen Leaney
|77-72—149
|Tom Watson
|78-71—149
|Mark Brooks
|74-76—150
|Larry Mize
|75-76—151
|Masayoshi Yamazoe
|76-76—152
|Chris Dimarco
|78-74—152
|Russ Cochran
|74-79—153
|Dan Forsman
|79-74—153
|Shigetoshi Hasegawa
|81-73—154
|Scott Simpson
|83-74—157
|Larry Nelson
|77-81—158
