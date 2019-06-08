Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
PGA Champions – Mastercard Japan Championship Scores

June 8, 2019 12:56 pm
 
Saturday
At Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf
Naria-shi, Japan
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,140; Par: 72
Second Round
Scott McCarron 69-67—136
Kirk Triplett 69-68—137
Cliff Kresge 72-66—138
Billy Andrade 69-69—138
Scott Parel 70-68—138
Darren Clarke 68-70—138
Toshimitsu Izawa 69-70—139
Jerry Kelly 73-67—140
Wes Short Jr. 71-69—140
Joe Durant 69-71—140
Colin Montgomerie 68-72—140
Doug Garwood 67-73—140
David Frost 72-69—141
Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 71-70—141
Jeff Sluman 70-71—141
Jeff Maggert 70-71—141
Dudley Hart 67-74—141
Woody Austin 73-69—142
Keiichiro Fukabori 74-68—142
Bart Bryant 70-72—142
Corey Pavin 71-71—142
Paul Goydos 68-74—142
Ken Tanigawa 65-77—142
Jerry Smith 73-70—143
Toru Suzuki 74-69—143
Tom Gillis 73-70—143
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-71—143
Gene Sauers 74-69—143
Esteban Toledo 72-71—143
David McKenzie 72-71—143
Carlos Franco 74-69—143
Massy Kuramoto 72-71—143
Fran Quinn 68-75—143
Glen Day 73-71—144
Mike Goodes 73-71—144
Fred Funk 74-70—144
Duffy Waldorf 74-70—144
Prayad Marksaeng 75-69—144
Kevin Sutherland 76-68—144
Lee Janzen 76-68—144
Steve Flesch 68-76—144
Tom Byrum 73-72—145
Tommy Armour III 73-72—145
Sandy Lyle 74-71—145
Michael Allen 74-71—145
Kent Jones 75-70—145
Mark Calcavecchia 76-69—145
Olin Browne 74-72—146
Jay Haas 72-74—146
Willie Wood 73-74—147
Jerry Pate 74-73—147
Ken Duke 71-76—147
Stephen Ames 73-76—149
Gibby Gilbert III 74-75—149
Billy Mayfair 75-74—149
Steve Pate 75-74—149
Mark O’Meara 76-73—149
Stephen Leaney 77-72—149
Tom Watson 78-71—149
Mark Brooks 74-76—150
Larry Mize 75-76—151
Masayoshi Yamazoe 76-76—152
Chris Dimarco 78-74—152
Russ Cochran 74-79—153
Dan Forsman 79-74—153
Shigetoshi Hasegawa 81-73—154
Scott Simpson 83-74—157
Larry Nelson 77-81—158

