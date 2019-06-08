PGA Champions – Mastercard Japan Championship Scores

Saturday At Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf Naria-shi, Japan Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,140; Par: 72 Second Round Scott McCarron 69-67—136 Kirk Triplett 69-68—137 Cliff Kresge 72-66—138 Billy Andrade 69-69—138 Scott Parel 70-68—138 Darren Clarke 68-70—138 Toshimitsu Izawa 69-70—139 Jerry Kelly 73-67—140 Wes Short Jr. 71-69—140 Joe Durant 69-71—140 Colin Montgomerie 68-72—140 Doug Garwood 67-73—140 David Frost 72-69—141 Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 71-70—141 Jeff Sluman 70-71—141 Jeff Maggert 70-71—141 Dudley Hart 67-74—141 Woody Austin 73-69—142 Keiichiro Fukabori 74-68—142 Bart Bryant 70-72—142 Corey Pavin 71-71—142 Paul Goydos 68-74—142 Ken Tanigawa 65-77—142 Jerry Smith 73-70—143 Toru Suzuki 74-69—143 Tom Gillis 73-70—143 Tom Pernice Jr. 72-71—143 Gene Sauers 74-69—143 Esteban Toledo 72-71—143 David McKenzie 72-71—143 Carlos Franco 74-69—143 Massy Kuramoto 72-71—143 Fran Quinn 68-75—143 Glen Day 73-71—144 Mike Goodes 73-71—144 Fred Funk 74-70—144 Duffy Waldorf 74-70—144 Prayad Marksaeng 75-69—144 Kevin Sutherland 76-68—144 Lee Janzen 76-68—144 Steve Flesch 68-76—144 Tom Byrum 73-72—145 Tommy Armour III 73-72—145 Sandy Lyle 74-71—145 Michael Allen 74-71—145 Kent Jones 75-70—145 Mark Calcavecchia 76-69—145 Olin Browne 74-72—146 Jay Haas 72-74—146 Willie Wood 73-74—147 Jerry Pate 74-73—147 Ken Duke 71-76—147 Stephen Ames 73-76—149 Gibby Gilbert III 74-75—149 Billy Mayfair 75-74—149 Steve Pate 75-74—149 Mark O’Meara 76-73—149 Stephen Leaney 77-72—149 Tom Watson 78-71—149 Mark Brooks 74-76—150 Larry Mize 75-76—151 Masayoshi Yamazoe 76-76—152 Chris Dimarco 78-74—152 Russ Cochran 74-79—153 Dan Forsman 79-74—153 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 81-73—154 Scott Simpson 83-74—157 Larry Nelson 77-81—158

