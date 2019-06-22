Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions – American Family Insurance Championship Scores

June 22, 2019 6:40 pm
 
Saturday
At University Ridge GC
Madison, Wis.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,083; Par 72
Second Round
Steve Flesch 68-65—133
Billy Andrade 68-66—134
Steve Stricker 67-67—134
Duffy Waldorf 67-67—134
Retief Goosen 69-66—135
Tom Pernice Jr. 68-67—135
Jerry Kelly 65-70—135
Woody Austin 69-67—136
Stephen Leaney 69-68—137
John Daly 68-69—137
Kirk Triplett 67-70—137
Scott McCarron 71-67—138
Shaun Micheel 70-68—138
Colin Montgomerie 70-68—138
Ken Tanigawa 73-65—138
Esteban Toledo 69-69—138
Brandt Jobe 69-69—138
Tom Gillis 67-71—138
Paul Broadhurst 71-68—139
Ken Duke 70-69—139
Tim Petrovic 72-67—139
Gary Hallberg 72-67—139
Dan Olsen 72-67—139
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-70—139
Steve Jones 73-66—139
Scott Parel 68-71—139
David Toms 67-72—139
John Huston 70-70—140
Larry Mize 70-70—140
Kevin Sutherland 70-70—140
Cliff Kresge 69-71—140
David McKenzie 68-72—140
Corey Pavin 67-73—140
Omar Uresti 74-66—140
David Frost 66-74—140
Mike Small 71-70—141
Scott Verplank 72-69—141
Michael Allen 70-71—141
Olin Browne 72-69—141
Kenny Perry 70-71—141
Dan Forsman 73-68—141
Loren Roberts 72-70—142
Marco Dawson 73-69—142
Stephen Ames 73-69—142
Bernhard Langer 69-73—142
Chris DiMarco 71-72—143
Michael Bradley 71-72—143
Jerry Smith 70-73—143
Vijay Singh 72-71—143
Lee Janzen 69-74—143
Darren Clarke 73-70—143
Rocco Mediate 73-70—143
Tom Byrum 73-70—143
Gibby Gilbert III 68-75—143
Doug Garwood 71-73—144
Dave Cunningham 70-74—144
Scott Hoch 70-74—144
Kent Jones 72-72—144
Tommy Armour III 73-71—144
Greg Kraft 74-70—144
Billy Mayfair 71-74—145
Tommy Tolles 71-74—145
Paul Goydos 72-73—145
Bob Estes 70-76—146
Mark Calcavecchia 72-74—146
Fran Quinn 73-73—146
Wes Short, Jr. 74-72—146
Gene Sauers 75-72—147
Jeff Sluman 76-71—147
Willie Wood 74-74—148
Glen Day 74-74—148
Joe Durant 76-72—148
Dudley Hart 77-71—148
Skip Kendall 75-74—149
Fred Funk 72-79—151
Scott Simpson 76-75—151
Bob Gilder 75-78—153
John Smoltz 76-78—154

