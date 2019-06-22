PGA Tour Champions – American Family Insurance Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At University Ridge GC
|Madison, Wis.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,083; Par 72
|Second Round
|Steve Flesch
|68-65—133
|Billy Andrade
|68-66—134
|Steve Stricker
|67-67—134
|Duffy Waldorf
|67-67—134
|Retief Goosen
|69-66—135
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|68-67—135
|Jerry Kelly
|65-70—135
|Woody Austin
|69-67—136
|Stephen Leaney
|69-68—137
|John Daly
|68-69—137
|Kirk Triplett
|67-70—137
|Scott McCarron
|71-67—138
|Shaun Micheel
|70-68—138
|Colin Montgomerie
|70-68—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|73-65—138
|Esteban Toledo
|69-69—138
|Brandt Jobe
|69-69—138
|Tom Gillis
|67-71—138
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-68—139
|Ken Duke
|70-69—139
|Tim Petrovic
|72-67—139
|Gary Hallberg
|72-67—139
|Dan Olsen
|72-67—139
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|69-70—139
|Steve Jones
|73-66—139
|Scott Parel
|68-71—139
|David Toms
|67-72—139
|John Huston
|70-70—140
|Larry Mize
|70-70—140
|Kevin Sutherland
|70-70—140
|Cliff Kresge
|69-71—140
|David McKenzie
|68-72—140
|Corey Pavin
|67-73—140
|Omar Uresti
|74-66—140
|David Frost
|66-74—140
|Mike Small
|71-70—141
|Scott Verplank
|72-69—141
|Michael Allen
|70-71—141
|Olin Browne
|72-69—141
|Kenny Perry
|70-71—141
|Dan Forsman
|73-68—141
|Loren Roberts
|72-70—142
|Marco Dawson
|73-69—142
|Stephen Ames
|73-69—142
|Bernhard Langer
|69-73—142
|Chris DiMarco
|71-72—143
|Michael Bradley
|71-72—143
|Jerry Smith
|70-73—143
|Vijay Singh
|72-71—143
|Lee Janzen
|69-74—143
|Darren Clarke
|73-70—143
|Rocco Mediate
|73-70—143
|Tom Byrum
|73-70—143
|Gibby Gilbert III
|68-75—143
|Doug Garwood
|71-73—144
|Dave Cunningham
|70-74—144
|Scott Hoch
|70-74—144
|Kent Jones
|72-72—144
|Tommy Armour III
|73-71—144
|Greg Kraft
|74-70—144
|Billy Mayfair
|71-74—145
|Tommy Tolles
|71-74—145
|Paul Goydos
|72-73—145
|Bob Estes
|70-76—146
|Mark Calcavecchia
|72-74—146
|Fran Quinn
|73-73—146
|Wes Short, Jr.
|74-72—146
|Gene Sauers
|75-72—147
|Jeff Sluman
|76-71—147
|Willie Wood
|74-74—148
|Glen Day
|74-74—148
|Joe Durant
|76-72—148
|Dudley Hart
|77-71—148
|Skip Kendall
|75-74—149
|Fred Funk
|72-79—151
|Scott Simpson
|76-75—151
|Bob Gilder
|75-78—153
|John Smoltz
|76-78—154
