PGA Tour Champions – American Family Insurance Championship Scores

Saturday At University Ridge GC Madison, Wis. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,083; Par 72 Second Round Steve Flesch 68-65—133 Billy Andrade 68-66—134 Steve Stricker 67-67—134 Duffy Waldorf 67-67—134 Retief Goosen 69-66—135 Tom Pernice Jr. 68-67—135 Jerry Kelly 65-70—135 Woody Austin 69-67—136 Stephen Leaney 69-68—137 John Daly 68-69—137 Kirk Triplett 67-70—137 Scott McCarron 71-67—138 Shaun Micheel 70-68—138 Colin Montgomerie 70-68—138 Ken Tanigawa 73-65—138 Esteban Toledo 69-69—138 Brandt Jobe 69-69—138 Tom Gillis 67-71—138 Paul Broadhurst 71-68—139 Ken Duke 70-69—139 Tim Petrovic 72-67—139 Gary Hallberg 72-67—139 Dan Olsen 72-67—139 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-70—139 Steve Jones 73-66—139 Scott Parel 68-71—139 David Toms 67-72—139 John Huston 70-70—140 Larry Mize 70-70—140 Kevin Sutherland 70-70—140 Cliff Kresge 69-71—140 David McKenzie 68-72—140 Corey Pavin 67-73—140 Omar Uresti 74-66—140 David Frost 66-74—140 Mike Small 71-70—141 Scott Verplank 72-69—141 Michael Allen 70-71—141 Olin Browne 72-69—141 Kenny Perry 70-71—141 Dan Forsman 73-68—141 Loren Roberts 72-70—142 Marco Dawson 73-69—142 Stephen Ames 73-69—142 Bernhard Langer 69-73—142 Chris DiMarco 71-72—143 Michael Bradley 71-72—143 Jerry Smith 70-73—143 Vijay Singh 72-71—143 Lee Janzen 69-74—143 Darren Clarke 73-70—143 Rocco Mediate 73-70—143 Tom Byrum 73-70—143 Gibby Gilbert III 68-75—143 Doug Garwood 71-73—144 Dave Cunningham 70-74—144 Scott Hoch 70-74—144 Kent Jones 72-72—144 Tommy Armour III 73-71—144 Greg Kraft 74-70—144 Billy Mayfair 71-74—145 Tommy Tolles 71-74—145 Paul Goydos 72-73—145 Bob Estes 70-76—146 Mark Calcavecchia 72-74—146 Fran Quinn 73-73—146 Wes Short, Jr. 74-72—146 Gene Sauers 75-72—147 Jeff Sluman 76-71—147 Willie Wood 74-74—148 Glen Day 74-74—148 Joe Durant 76-72—148 Dudley Hart 77-71—148 Skip Kendall 75-74—149 Fred Funk 72-79—151 Scott Simpson 76-75—151 Bob Gilder 75-78—153 John Smoltz 76-78—154

