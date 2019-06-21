PGA Tour Champions – American Family Insurance Championship Scores

|Friday
|At University Ridge GC
|Madison, Wis.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,056; Par 72 (36-36)
|First Round
|Jerry Kelly
|34-31—65
|David Frost
|34-32—66
|Kirk Triplett
|34-33—67
|Steve Stricker
|34-33—67
|David Toms
|35-32—67
|Duffy Waldorf
|34-33—67
|Corey Pavin
|35-32—67
|Tom Gillis
|36-31—67
|Steve Flesch
|34-34—68
|John Daly
|34-34—68
|Scott Parel
|34-34—68
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|35-33—68
|Billy Andrade
|34-34—68
|Gibby Gilbert III
|35-33—68
|David McKenzie
|33-35—68
|Bernhard Langer
|33-36—69
|Retief Goosen
|33-36—69
|Brandt Jobe
|37-32—69
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|35-34—69
|Woody Austin
|36-33—69
|Esteban Toledo
|35-34—69
|Lee Janzen
|35-34—69
|Stephen Leaney
|35-34—69
|Cliff Kresge
|37-32—69
|Colin Montgomerie
|36-34—70
|Kevin Sutherland
|34-36—70
|Kenny Perry
|35-35—70
|Michael Allen
|36-34—70
|Scott Hoch
|37-33—70
|Larry Mize
|35-35—70
|Shaun Micheel
|37-33—70
|Ken Duke
|35-35—70
|Bob Estes
|35-35—70
|John Huston
|36-34—70
|Jerry Smith
|37-33—70
|Dave Cunningham
|35-35—70
|Scott McCarron
|34-37—71
|Doug Garwood
|38-33—71
|Paul Broadhurst
|37-34—71
|Chris DiMarco
|35-36—71
|Billy Mayfair
|39-32—71
|Michael Bradley
|36-35—71
|Mike Small
|36-35—71
|Tommy Tolles
|35-36—71
|Vijay Singh
|38-34—72
|Paul Goydos
|38-34—72
|Mark Calcavecchia
|37-35—72
|Scott Verplank
|39-33—72
|Olin Browne
|37-35—72
|Tim Petrovic
|37-35—72
|Fred Funk
|38-34—72
|Loren Roberts
|36-36—72
|Gary Hallberg
|36-36—72
|Kent Jones
|37-35—72
|Dan Olsen
|37-35—72
|Ken Tanigawa
|39-34—73
|Darren Clarke
|37-36—73
|Rocco Mediate
|35-38—73
|Marco Dawson
|37-36—73
|Stephen Ames
|36-37—73
|Tom Byrum
|37-36—73
|Steve Jones
|39-34—73
|Tommy Armour III
|38-35—73
|Dan Forsman
|34-39—73
|Fran Quinn
|36-37—73
|Wes Short, Jr.
|39-35—74
|Willie Wood
|37-37—74
|Glen Day
|38-36—74
|Greg Kraft
|39-35—74
|Omar Uresti
|38-36—74
|Gene Sauers
|37-38—75
|Bob Gilder
|38-37—75
|Skip Kendall
|37-38—75
|Jeff Sluman
|40-36—76
|Joe Durant
|39-37—76
|Scott Simpson
|37-39—76
|John Smoltz
|41-35—76
|Dudley Hart
|35-42—77
