PGA Tour Champions – American Family Insurance Championship Scores

Friday At University Ridge GC Madison, Wis. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,056; Par 72 (36-36) First Round Jerry Kelly 34-31—65 David Frost 34-32—66 Kirk Triplett 34-33—67 Steve Stricker 34-33—67 David Toms 35-32—67 Duffy Waldorf 34-33—67 Corey Pavin 35-32—67 Tom Gillis 36-31—67 Steve Flesch 34-34—68 John Daly 34-34—68 Scott Parel 34-34—68 Tom Pernice Jr. 35-33—68 Billy Andrade 34-34—68 Gibby Gilbert III 35-33—68 David McKenzie 33-35—68 Bernhard Langer 33-36—69 Retief Goosen 33-36—69 Brandt Jobe 37-32—69 Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-34—69 Woody Austin 36-33—69 Esteban Toledo 35-34—69 Lee Janzen 35-34—69 Stephen Leaney 35-34—69 Cliff Kresge 37-32—69 Colin Montgomerie 36-34—70 Kevin Sutherland 34-36—70 Kenny Perry 35-35—70 Michael Allen 36-34—70 Scott Hoch 37-33—70 Larry Mize 35-35—70 Shaun Micheel 37-33—70 Ken Duke 35-35—70 Bob Estes 35-35—70 John Huston 36-34—70 Jerry Smith 37-33—70 Dave Cunningham 35-35—70 Scott McCarron 34-37—71 Doug Garwood 38-33—71 Paul Broadhurst 37-34—71 Chris DiMarco 35-36—71 Billy Mayfair 39-32—71 Michael Bradley 36-35—71 Mike Small 36-35—71 Tommy Tolles 35-36—71 Vijay Singh 38-34—72 Paul Goydos 38-34—72 Mark Calcavecchia 37-35—72 Scott Verplank 39-33—72 Olin Browne 37-35—72 Tim Petrovic 37-35—72 Fred Funk 38-34—72 Loren Roberts 36-36—72 Gary Hallberg 36-36—72 Kent Jones 37-35—72 Dan Olsen 37-35—72 Ken Tanigawa 39-34—73 Darren Clarke 37-36—73 Rocco Mediate 35-38—73 Marco Dawson 37-36—73 Stephen Ames 36-37—73 Tom Byrum 37-36—73 Steve Jones 39-34—73 Tommy Armour III 38-35—73 Dan Forsman 34-39—73 Fran Quinn 36-37—73 Wes Short, Jr. 39-35—74 Willie Wood 37-37—74 Glen Day 38-36—74 Greg Kraft 39-35—74 Omar Uresti 38-36—74 Gene Sauers 37-38—75 Bob Gilder 38-37—75 Skip Kendall 37-38—75 Jeff Sluman 40-36—76 Joe Durant 39-37—76 Scott Simpson 37-39—76 John Smoltz 41-35—76 Dudley Hart 35-42—77

