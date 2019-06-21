Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions – American Family Insurance Championship Scores

June 21, 2019 5:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Friday
At University Ridge GC
Madison, Wis.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,056; Par 72 (36-36)
First Round
Jerry Kelly 34-31—65
David Frost 34-32—66
Kirk Triplett 34-33—67
Steve Stricker 34-33—67
David Toms 35-32—67
Duffy Waldorf 34-33—67
Corey Pavin 35-32—67
Tom Gillis 36-31—67
Steve Flesch 34-34—68
John Daly 34-34—68
Scott Parel 34-34—68
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-33—68
Billy Andrade 34-34—68
Gibby Gilbert III 35-33—68
David McKenzie 33-35—68
Bernhard Langer 33-36—69
Retief Goosen 33-36—69
Brandt Jobe 37-32—69
Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-34—69
Woody Austin 36-33—69
Esteban Toledo 35-34—69
Lee Janzen 35-34—69
Stephen Leaney 35-34—69
Cliff Kresge 37-32—69
Colin Montgomerie 36-34—70
Kevin Sutherland 34-36—70
Kenny Perry 35-35—70
Michael Allen 36-34—70
Scott Hoch 37-33—70
Larry Mize 35-35—70
Shaun Micheel 37-33—70
Ken Duke 35-35—70
Bob Estes 35-35—70
John Huston 36-34—70
Jerry Smith 37-33—70
Dave Cunningham 35-35—70
Scott McCarron 34-37—71
Doug Garwood 38-33—71
Paul Broadhurst 37-34—71
Chris DiMarco 35-36—71
Billy Mayfair 39-32—71
Michael Bradley 36-35—71
Mike Small 36-35—71
Tommy Tolles 35-36—71
Vijay Singh 38-34—72
Paul Goydos 38-34—72
Mark Calcavecchia 37-35—72
Scott Verplank 39-33—72
Olin Browne 37-35—72
Tim Petrovic 37-35—72
Fred Funk 38-34—72
Loren Roberts 36-36—72
Gary Hallberg 36-36—72
Kent Jones 37-35—72
Dan Olsen 37-35—72
Ken Tanigawa 39-34—73
Darren Clarke 37-36—73
Rocco Mediate 35-38—73
Marco Dawson 37-36—73
Stephen Ames 36-37—73
Tom Byrum 37-36—73
Steve Jones 39-34—73
Tommy Armour III 38-35—73
Dan Forsman 34-39—73
Fran Quinn 36-37—73
Wes Short, Jr. 39-35—74
Willie Wood 37-37—74
Glen Day 38-36—74
Greg Kraft 39-35—74
Omar Uresti 38-36—74
Gene Sauers 37-38—75
Bob Gilder 38-37—75
Skip Kendall 37-38—75
Jeff Sluman 40-36—76
Joe Durant 39-37—76
Scott Simpson 37-39—76
John Smoltz 41-35—76
Dudley Hart 35-42—77

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.