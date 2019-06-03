Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions Schedule

June 3, 2019 12:03 pm
 
Jan. 17-19 — Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Tom Lehman)

Feb. 8-10 — Oasis Championship (Bernhard Langer)

Feb. 15-17 — Chubb Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

March 1-3 — Cologuard Classic (Mark O’Meara)

March 8-10 — Hoag Classic (Kirk Triplett)

March 29-31 — Rapiscan Systems Classic (Kevin Sutherland)

April 19-21 — Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Scott McCarron)

April 26-28 — Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf (Scott Hoch and Tom Pernice Jr.)

May 3-5 — Insperity Invitational (Scott McCarron)

May 9-12 — Regions Tradition (Steve Stricker)

May 23-26 — KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Ken Tanigawa)

May 31-June 2 — Principal Charity Classic (Kevin Sutherland)

June 7-9 — Mastercard Japan Championship, Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf, Narita-shi, Japan

June 21-23 — American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge GC, Madison, Wis.

June 27-30 — U.S. Senior Open Championship, Warren Golf Course Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.

July 11-14 — Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio

July 25-28 — The Senior Open Championship, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, Lytham St. Annes, England

Aug. 16-18 — DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie GC, Endicott, N.Y.

Aug. 23-25 — Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 30-Sept. 1 — Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta

Sept. 13-15 — The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 20-22 — Sanford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 27-29 — PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 11-13 — SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 18-20 — Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

Nov. 1-3 — Invesco QQQ Championship, Sherwood CC, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Nov. 7-10 — Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC

Dec. 5-8 — PNC Father Son Challenge, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.

