PGA Tour Champions Stax

Through June 2 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, (12), $1,366,211. 2, Ken Tanigawa, (12), $889,253. 3, Kevin Sutherland, (11), $884,942. 4, Bernhard Langer, (8), $773,154. 5, Scott Parel, (12), $773,113. 6, Kirk Triplett, (12), $738,669. 7, David Toms, (10), $721,845. 8, Jerry Kelly, (9), $633,473. 9, Tom Lehman, (10), $574,852. 10, Steve Stricker, (6), $542,327.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Bernhard Langer, 69.27. 2, David Toms, 69.32. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 69.58. 4 (tie), Scott McCarron and Scott Parel, 69.74. 6, Steve Stricker, 69.85. 7, Marco Dawson, 70.03. 8, Jerry Kelly, 70.07. 9, Brandt Jobe, 70.17. 10, Kent Jones, 70.25.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 293.5. 2, Brandt Jobe, 291.6. 3, Darren Clarke, 290.8. 4, Kenny Perry, 290.2. 5, Retief Goosen, 287.1. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 285.6. 7, Scott McCarron, 284.9. 8, Vijay Singh, 283.7. 9, Steve Stricker, 283.2. 10, Scott Parel, 282.7.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Willie Wood, 81.03%. 2, Bart Bryant, 80.93%. 3, David Toms, 79.12%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 78.89%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 78.21%. 6, Glen Day, 77.16%. 7, Joe Durant, 77.07%. 8, Ken Duke, 76.43%. 9, Paul Broadhurst, 76.35%. 10, Gene Sauers, 75.76%.

Advertisement

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, David Toms, 73.21%. 2, Brandt Jobe, 72.86%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 72.76%. 4, Kenny Perry, 72.49%. 5, Ken Tanigawa, 72.06%. 6, Colin Montgomerie, 71.63%. 7, Lee Janzen, 71.59%. 8, Tom Lehman, 71.53%. 9, Billy Andrade, 71.35%. 10, Scott McCarron, 71.11%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 34. 2, David Toms, 37. 3, Steve Stricker, 38. 4 (tie), Kirk Triplett and Colin Montgomerie, 42. 6, Bernhard Langer, 45. 7 (tie), Billy Mayfair and Brandt Jobe, 49. 9, Glen Day, 51. 10, 4 tied with 53.

Putting Average

1, Kent Jones, 1.714. 2, David Toms, 1.721. 3, Kirk Triplett, 1.731. 4, Mark O’Meara, 1.733. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 1.736. 6, José María Olazábal, 1.738. 7, Willie Wood, 1.747. 8, Scott Parel, 1.748. 9 (tie), Joey Sindelar and Steve Stricker, 1.749.

Birdie Average

1, David Toms, 4.50. 2, Kent Jones, 4.43. 3, Steve Stricker, 4.30. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.29. 5, Scott McCarron, 4.23. 6, Jeff Maggert, 4.22. 7, Kirk Triplett, 4.12. 8, Mark O’Meara, 4.05. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.00. 10, Marco Dawson, 3.97.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Scott Parel, 90.0. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 93.0. 3, Tom Lehman, 96.0. 4, Jeff Maggert, 115.2. 5 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Esteban Toledo, 117.0. 7, Jeff Sluman, 135.0. 8, John Daly, 138.0. 9 (tie), Rocco Mediate and Paul Goydos, 153.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Rocco Mediate, 63.89%. 2, Retief Goosen, 62.96%. 3, Jesper Parnevik, 62.50%. 4, David Frost, 62.30%. 5, Carlos Franco, 61.76%. 6, Steve Stricker, 61.54%. 7, Mark Calcavecchia, 61.11%. 8, Billy Mayfair, 58.97%. 9, Paul Broadhurst, 58.82%. 10, José María Olazábal, 57.58%.

All-Around Ranking

1, David Toms, 79. 2, Scott Parel, 116. 3, Kenny Perry, 135. 4, Bernhard Langer, 137. 5, Brandt Jobe, 141. 6, Steve Stricker, 147. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 148. 8, Scott McCarron, 157. 9, Kent Jones, 158. 10, Tom Lehman, 163.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.