PGA Tour Champions Stax

June 10, 2019 11:02 am
 
Through June 9
Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, (13), $1,766,211. 2, Kirk Triplett, (13), $935,169. 3, Ken Tanigawa, (13), $916,295. 4, Scott Parel, (13), $908,113. 5, Kevin Sutherland, (12), $896,692. 6, Bernhard Langer, (8), $773,154. 7, Billy Andrade, (12), $723,007. 8, David Toms, (10), $721,845. 9, Jerry Kelly, (10), $713,473. 10, Tom Lehman, (10), $574,852.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Bernhard Langer, 69.27. 2, David Toms, 69.32. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.58. 4, Scott Parel, 69.68. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 69.79. 6 (tie), Marco Dawson and Jerry Kelly, 70.03. 8, Brandt Jobe, 70.17. 9, Kirk Triplett, 70.22. 10, Tom Lehman, 70.28.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 293.5. 2, Brandt Jobe, 291.6. 3, Darren Clarke, 290.8. 4, Retief Goosen, 287.1. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 285.6. 6, Scott McCarron, 284.9. 7, Vijay Singh, 283.7. 8, Scott Parel, 282.7. 9, Doug Garwood, 280.9. 10, 2 tied with 278.7.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Willie Wood, 81.03%. 2, Bart Bryant, 80.93%. 3, David Toms, 79.12%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 78.89%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 78.21%. 6, Glen Day, 77.16%. 7, Joe Durant, 77.07%. 8, Ken Duke, 76.43%. 9, Paul Broadhurst, 76.35%. 10, Gene Sauers, 75.76%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, David Toms, 73.21%. 2, Brandt Jobe, 72.86%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 72.76%. 4, Ken Tanigawa, 72.06%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 71.63%. 6, Lee Janzen, 71.59%. 7, Tom Lehman, 71.53%. 8, Billy Andrade, 71.35%. 9, Scott McCarron, 71.11%. 10, 2 tied with 70.83%.

Total Driving

1, David Toms, 36. 2 (tie), Kirk Triplett and Colin Montgomerie, 41. 4, Bernhard Langer, 44. 5, Brandt Jobe, 47. 6, Billy Mayfair, 48. 7 (tie), Wes Short, Jr. and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 49. 9, Glen Day, 50. 10, Scott McCarron, 51.

Putting Average

1, Kent Jones, 1.714. 2, David Toms, 1.721. 3, Kirk Triplett, 1.731. 4, Mark O’Meara, 1.733. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 1.736. 6, José María Olazábal, 1.738. 7, Willie Wood, 1.747. 8, Scott Parel, 1.748. 9, Joey Sindelar, 1.749. 10, Jeff Maggert, 1.750.

Birdie Average

1, David Toms, 4.50. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.32. 3, Kent Jones, 4.26. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.24. 5, Jeff Maggert, 4.20. 6, Kirk Triplett, 4.11. 7, Darren Clarke, 4.03. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.00. 9 (tie), Marco Dawson and Scott Parel, 3.97.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Tom Lehman, 96.0. 2, Scott Parel, 97.7. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 102.0. 4, Bernhard Langer, 117.0. 5, Jeff Maggert, 126.0. 6, Esteban Toledo, 130.5. 7, Paul Goydos, 133.2. 8, John Daly, 138.0. 9, Jerry Kelly, 144.0. 10, Jeff Sluman, 148.5.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Rocco Mediate, 63.89%. 2, Retief Goosen, 62.96%. 3, Jesper Parnevik, 62.50%. 4, David Frost, 62.30%. 5, Carlos Franco, 61.76%. 6, Mark Calcavecchia, 61.11%. 7, Billy Mayfair, 58.97%. 8, Paul Broadhurst, 58.82%. 9, José María Olazábal, 57.58%. 10, Scott Parel, 56.86%.

All-Around Ranking

1, David Toms, 77. 2, Scott Parel, 107. 3, Bernhard Langer, 130. 4, Brandt Jobe, 135. 5, Kent Jones, 143. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 146. 7 (tie), Tom Lehman and Scott McCarron, 151. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 159. 10, Jerry Kelly, 163.

