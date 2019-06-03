PGA Tour Statistics

Through June 2 FedExCup Season Points

1, Matt Kuchar, 2,109.883. 2, Brooks Koepka, 1,855.599. 3, Xander Schauffele, 1,669.933. 4, Rory McIlroy, 1,612.451. 5, Dustin Johnson, 1,571.664. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1,564.630. 7, Paul Casey, 1,398.248. 8, Rickie Fowler, 1,272.083. 9, Gary Woodland, 1,188.656. 10, Justin Rose, 1,160.514.

Scoring Average

1, Patrick Cantlay, 69.164. 2, Dustin Johnson, 69.195. 3, Brooks Koepka, 69.512. 4, Rory McIlroy, 69.605. 5, Adam Scott, 69.686. 6, Rickie Fowler, 69.720. 7, Matt Kuchar, 69.729. 8, Webb Simpson, 69.736. 9, Tiger Woods, 69.756. 10, Justin Rose, 69.761.

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Champ, 316.6. 2, Rory McIlroy, 314.0. 3, Luke List, 313.4. 4, Tony Finau, 311.9. 5 (tie), Lucas Bjerregaard and Wyndham Clark, 311.0. 7, Bubba Watson, 310.7. 8, Grayson Murray, 310.0. 9, Ollie Schniederjans, 309.7. 10, Seth Reeves, 309.5.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jim Furyk, 75.45%. 2, Chez Reavie, 74.55%. 3, Ryan Armour, 73.29%. 4, Ryan Moore, 72.68%. 5, Justin Harding, 72.32%. 6, Brian Gay, 71.39%. 7, Henrik Stenson, 71.19%. 8, David Hearn, 70.84%. 9, Matt Kuchar, 70.75%. 10, Andrew Landry, 70.60%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Matt Kuchar, 73.15%. 2, Tiger Woods, 72.86%. 3, James Hahn, 72.71%. 4, Justin Thomas, 72.09%. 5, Charles Howell III, 72.04%. 6, Corey Conners, 71.92%. 7, Brooks Koepka, 71.35%. 8, Scott Piercy, 71.18%. 9, Johnson Wagner, 71.00%. 10, D.J. Trahan, 70.58%.

Total Driving

1, Paul Casey, 70. 2, Brendan Steele, 75. 3 (tie), Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau, 77. 5 (tie), Justin Harding and Keegan Bradley, 94. 7, Emiliano Grillo, 97. 8, Louis Oosthuizen, 104. 9, Brooks Koepka, 109. 10, Jon Rahm, 115.

SG-Putting

1, Justin Harding, 1.216. 2, Andrew Putnam, .852. 3, Denny McCarthy, .850. 4, Dominic Bozzelli, .847. 5, Jordan Spieth, .836. 6, Dustin Johnson, .790. 7, Graeme McDowell, .732. 8, Vaughn Taylor, .719. 9, Jason Day, .684. 10, Aaron Baddeley, .680.

Birdie Average

1, Justin Thomas, 4.83. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.67. 3, Brooks Koepka, 4.55. 4, Tiger Woods, 4.54. 5, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.45. 6 (tie), Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and Si Woo Kim, 4.43. 9, Aaron Wise, 4.40. 10, Matt Every, 4.38.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Rory McIlroy, 68.7. 2, Paul Casey, 70.5. 3, Justin Thomas, 75.6. 4, Brooks Koepka, 76.0. 5, James Hahn, 76.5. 6, Tommy Fleetwood, 81.0. 7, Keith Mitchell, 84.5. 8, Dylan Frittelli, 88.2. 9, Sam Burns, 88.6. 10, Rickie Fowler, 97.2.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Dustin Johnson, 67.35%. 2, Ernie Els, 66.18%. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 66.10%. 4, Sam Ryder, 64.00%. 5, Martin Kaymer, 63.93%. 6, Brandt Snedeker, 61.67%. 7, Andrew Putnam, 61.63%. 8, Francesco Molinari, 61.54%. 9, Ben Silverman, 60.92%. 10, Justin Rose, 60.87%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Brooks Koepka, 229. 2, Justin Thomas, 252. 3, Rory McIlroy, 255. 4, Rickie Fowler, 310. 5, Matt Kuchar, 318. 6, Jason Day, 320. 7, Xander Schauffele, 322. 8, Patrick Cantlay, 362. 9, Tiger Woods, 371. 10, Justin Rose, 375.

