PGA Tour Statistics

|Through June 9
|FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 2,232.383. 2, Rory McIlroy, 2,112.451. 3, Brooks Koepka, 1,862.849. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1,669.933. 5, Dustin Johnson, 1,610.878. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1,564.630. 7, Paul Casey, 1,398.248. 8, Rickie Fowler, 1,272.083. 9, Gary Woodland, 1,188.656. 10, Justin Rose, 1,160.514.
1, Dustin Johnson, 69.130. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 69.164. 3, Rory McIlroy, 69.181. 4, Webb Simpson, 69.475. 5, Brooks Koepka, 69.532. 6, Matt Kuchar, 69.539. 7, Justin Thomas, 69.675. 8, Adam Scott, 69.686. 9, Rickie Fowler, 69.720. 10, Jim Furyk, 69.746.
1, Cameron Champ, 316.6. 2, Rory McIlroy, 315.0. 3, Luke List, 313.4. 4, Tony Finau, 311.9. 5, Wyndham Clark, 310.9. 6, Bubba Watson, 310.7. 7, Lucas Bjerregaard, 310.6. 8, Dustin Johnson, 310.2. 9, Grayson Murray, 310.0. 10, Ollie Schniederjans, 309.7.
|Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 74.81%. 2, Chez Reavie, 74.55%. 3, Ryan Armour, 73.01%. 4, Ryan Moore, 72.68%. 5, Justin Harding, 72.32%. 6, Henrik Stenson, 71.97%. 7, Brian Gay, 70.62%. 8, Andrew Landry, 70.60%. 9, Brian Stuard, 70.19%. 10, Matt Kuchar, 70.18%.
|Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Tiger Woods, 72.86%. 2, James Hahn, 72.71%. 3, Matt Kuchar, 72.41%. 4, Justin Thomas, 72.10%. 5, Charles Howell III, 72.04%. 6, Corey Conners, 72.03%. 7, Jim Furyk, 71.18%. 8, Scott Piercy, 70.71%. 9, Rory McIlroy, 70.65%. 10, Brooks Koepka, 70.50%.
1, Paul Casey, 71. 2, Brendan Steele, 74. 3 (tie), Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau, 75. 5, Justin Harding, 96. 6 (tie), Emiliano Grillo and Keegan Bradley, 98. 8, Louis Oosthuizen, 102. 9, Jon Rahm, 109. 10, Jason Kokrak, 115.
1, Justin Harding, 1.216. 2, Andrew Putnam, .852. 3, Jordan Spieth, .836. 4, Dominic Bozzelli, .821. 5, Graeme McDowell, .780. 6, Denny McCarthy, .769. 7, Vaughn Taylor, .719. 8 (tie), Brandt Snedeker and Jason Day, .684. 10, Aaron Baddeley, .680.
1, Justin Thomas, 4.72. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.67. 3, Tiger Woods, 4.54. 4, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.45. 5 (tie), Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Si Woo Kim, 4.43. 9, Rory McIlroy, 4.37. 10, Aaron Wise, 4.35.
1, Rory McIlroy, 69.0. 2, Paul Casey, 70.5. 3, Justin Thomas, 75.3. 4, James Hahn, 76.5. 5, Tommy Fleetwood, 81.0. 6, Brooks Koepka, 84.0. 7, Keith Mitchell, 84.5. 8, Sam Burns, 88.6. 9, Dylan Frittelli, 95.4. 10, Rickie Fowler, 97.2.
1, Tyrone Van Aswegen, 66.67%. 2, Ernie Els, 66.18%. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 66.10%. 4, Dustin Johnson, 64.15%. 5, Sam Ryder, 64.00%. 6, Martin Kaymer, 63.93%. 7, Webb Simpson, 62.22%. 8, Ben Silverman, 61.96%. 9, Brandt Snedeker, 61.67%. 10, Andrew Putnam, 61.63%.
1, Rory McIlroy, 228. 2, Brooks Koepka, 251. 3, Justin Thomas, 252. 4, Rickie Fowler, 305. 5, Matt Kuchar, 309. 6, Jason Day, 313. 7, Xander Schauffele, 320. 8, Patrick Cantlay, 361. 9, Tiger Woods, 370. 10, Justin Rose, 372.
