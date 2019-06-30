Phillies 13, Marlins 6

|Philadelphia
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|H.Rmrez rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|S.Rdrig ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ralmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Riddle cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Rchards p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|E.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arrieta p
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Brigham p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|13
|17
|10
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|Philadelphia
|101
|107
|021—13
|Miami
|001
|003
|200—
|6
E_Alfaro (6). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 6. 2B_Kingery (16), Segura (19), Rojas (20), Bri.Anderson (18), Granderson (13), Rivera (1). 3B_Bri.Anderson (1). HR_B.Harper (15), B.Miller (3), Alfaro (10). SB_Kingery (5). CS_B.Harper (3). SF_Hoskins (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta W,8-6
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Hammer
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hunter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|E.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|Richards L,3-9
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Chen
|0
|5
|5
|4
|0
|0
|Brigham
|3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Quijada
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Chen pitched to 5 batters in the 6th
WP_Brigham, Arrieta, Hammer.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:36. A_11,742 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.