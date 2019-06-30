Listen Live Sports

Phillies 13, Marlins 6

June 30, 2019 6:11 pm
 
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kingery cf-lf 5 1 1 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Segura ss 4 2 3 0 H.Rmrez rf 5 0 0 1
S.Rdrig ss 1 1 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 1 0 0
B.Hrper rf 4 2 3 4 Bri.And 3b 4 2 2 1
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 1 Grndrsn lf 4 1 2 1
Ralmuto c 3 1 2 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0
Knapp ph-c 2 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 1 2 2
C.Hrnan 2b 5 2 3 0 Riddle cf 4 0 1 0
B.Mller lf 4 2 2 2 Rchards p 1 1 1 0
E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Rivera ph 1 0 1 0
Franco 3b 5 1 2 1 Chen p 0 0 0 0
Arrieta p 3 1 1 2 Brigham p 1 0 0 0
Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0
Hunter p 0 0 0 0
Quinn ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 42 13 17 10 Totals 37 6 10 5
Philadelphia 101 107 021—13
Miami 001 003 200— 6

E_Alfaro (6). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 6. 2B_Kingery (16), Segura (19), Rojas (20), Bri.Anderson (18), Granderson (13), Rivera (1). 3B_Bri.Anderson (1). HR_B.Harper (15), B.Miller (3), Alfaro (10). SB_Kingery (5). CS_B.Harper (3). SF_Hoskins (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta W,8-6 6 8 4 4 1 6
Hammer 1 1 2 2 1 1
Hunter 1 1 0 0 0 3
E.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
Richards L,3-9 5 6 3 3 2 3
Chen 0 5 5 4 0 0
Brigham 3 4 4 4 1 5
Quijada 1 2 1 1 1 1

Chen pitched to 5 batters in the 6th

WP_Brigham, Arrieta, Hammer.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:36. A_11,742 (36,742).

