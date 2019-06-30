Phillies 13, Marlins 6

Philadelphia Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Kingery cf-lf 5 1 1 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 2 3 0 H.Rmrez rf 5 0 0 1 S.Rdrig ss 1 1 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 1 0 0 B.Hrper rf 4 2 3 4 Bri.And 3b 4 2 2 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 1 Grndrsn lf 4 1 2 1 Ralmuto c 3 1 2 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Knapp ph-c 2 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 1 2 2 C.Hrnan 2b 5 2 3 0 Riddle cf 4 0 1 0 B.Mller lf 4 2 2 2 Rchards p 1 1 1 0 E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Rivera ph 1 0 1 0 Franco 3b 5 1 2 1 Chen p 0 0 0 0 Arrieta p 3 1 1 2 Brigham p 1 0 0 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Quinn ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 42 13 17 10 Totals 37 6 10 5

Philadelphia 101 107 021—13 Miami 001 003 200— 6

E_Alfaro (6). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 6. 2B_Kingery (16), Segura (19), Rojas (20), Bri.Anderson (18), Granderson (13), Rivera (1). 3B_Bri.Anderson (1). HR_B.Harper (15), B.Miller (3), Alfaro (10). SB_Kingery (5). CS_B.Harper (3). SF_Hoskins (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Arrieta W,8-6 6 8 4 4 1 6 Hammer 1 1 2 2 1 1 Hunter 1 1 0 0 0 3 E.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 Miami Richards L,3-9 5 6 3 3 2 3 Chen 0 5 5 4 0 0 Brigham 3 4 4 4 1 5 Quijada 1 2 1 1 1 1

Chen pitched to 5 batters in the 6th

WP_Brigham, Arrieta, Hammer.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:36. A_11,742 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.