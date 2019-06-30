Phillies 13, Marlins 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf-lf 5 1 1 0 1 1 .318 Segura ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .272 Rodriguez ss 1 1 0 0 1 1 .208 Harper rf 4 2 3 4 1 1 .250 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .261 Realmuto c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .265 b-Knapp ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Hernandez 2b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .284 Miller lf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .288 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Franco 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .227 Arrieta p 3 1 1 2 0 0 .152 c-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Quinn ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Totals 42 13 17 10 4 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .287 Ramirez rf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .307 Cooper 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .317 B.Anderson 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .255 Granderson lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .191 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230 Alfaro c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .255 Riddle cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .198 Richards p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .115 a-Rivera ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brigham p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 d-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 6 9 5 2 12

Philadelphia 101 107 021—13 17 1 Miami 001 003 200— 6 9 1

a-doubled for Richards in the 5th. b-flied out for Realmuto in the 6th. c-lined out for Arrieta in the 7th. d-struck out for Brigham in the 8th. e-popped out for Hunter in the 9th.

E_Hunter (1), Alfaro (6). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 6. 2B_Kingery (16), Segura (19), Rojas (20), B.Anderson (18), Granderson (13), Rivera (1). 3B_B.Anderson (1). HR_Miller (3), off Richards; Harper (15), off Brigham; Alfaro (10), off Arrieta. RBIs_Harper 4 (59), Hoskins (55), Miller 2 (8), Franco (40), Arrieta 2 (4), Ramirez (19), B.Anderson (38), Granderson (22), Alfaro 2 (29). SB_Kingery (5). CS_Harper (3). SF_Hoskins.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Hernandez, Rodriguez); Miami 2 (Ramirez, Cooper). RISP_Philadelphia 7 for 16; Miami 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ramirez.

DP_Miami 1 (Cooper, Alfaro).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, W, 8-6 6 8 4 4 1 6 93 4.43 Hammer 1 1 2 2 1 1 25 4.15 Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 0.00 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.00 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 3-9 5 6 3 3 2 3 84 4.02 Chen 0 5 5 4 0 0 17 8.16 Brigham 3 4 4 4 1 5 54 7.59 Quijada 1 2 1 1 1 1 31 3.68

Chen pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brigham 2-2. WP_Brigham, Arrieta, Hammer.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:36. A_11,742 (36,742).

