Phillies 13, Marlins 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Rodriguez ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.250
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|b-Knapp ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Miller lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.288
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Arrieta p
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.152
|c-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Quinn ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Totals
|42
|13
|17
|10
|4
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Ramirez rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.307
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.317
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Granderson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.191
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Riddle cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Richards p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|a-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brigham p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|d-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|5
|2
|12
|Philadelphia
|101
|107
|021—13
|17
|1
|Miami
|001
|003
|200—
|6
|9
|1
a-doubled for Richards in the 5th. b-flied out for Realmuto in the 6th. c-lined out for Arrieta in the 7th. d-struck out for Brigham in the 8th. e-popped out for Hunter in the 9th.
E_Hunter (1), Alfaro (6). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 6. 2B_Kingery (16), Segura (19), Rojas (20), B.Anderson (18), Granderson (13), Rivera (1). 3B_B.Anderson (1). HR_Miller (3), off Richards; Harper (15), off Brigham; Alfaro (10), off Arrieta. RBIs_Harper 4 (59), Hoskins (55), Miller 2 (8), Franco (40), Arrieta 2 (4), Ramirez (19), B.Anderson (38), Granderson (22), Alfaro 2 (29). SB_Kingery (5). CS_Harper (3). SF_Hoskins.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Hernandez, Rodriguez); Miami 2 (Ramirez, Cooper). RISP_Philadelphia 7 for 16; Miami 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ramirez.
DP_Miami 1 (Cooper, Alfaro).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, W, 8-6
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|93
|4.43
|Hammer
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|4.15
|Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 3-9
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|84
|4.02
|Chen
|0
|5
|5
|4
|0
|0
|17
|8.16
|Brigham
|3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|54
|7.59
|Quijada
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|3.68
Chen pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brigham 2-2. WP_Brigham, Arrieta, Hammer.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:36. A_11,742 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.