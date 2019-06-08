Phillies 4, Reds 1

|Cincinnati
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Detrich 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Winker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|VnMeter lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Roark p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|0
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000—1
|Philadelphia
|200
|110
|00x—4
E_Roark (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Senzel 2 (10), Hoskins (13). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Realmuto (10).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Roark L,4-5
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Bowman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta W,4-1
|9
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:17. A_44,357 (43,647).
