Phillies 4, Reds 1

Cincinnati Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 2 1 Detrich 2b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Winker rf 3 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 2 1 1 1 VnMeter lf 3 0 1 0 Bruce lf 4 0 1 2 Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 Roark p 1 0 0 0 Pivetta p 3 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglss ph 1 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 6 0 Totals 29 4 6 4

Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 Philadelphia 200 110 00x—4

E_Roark (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Senzel 2 (10), Hoskins (13). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Realmuto (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Roark L,4-5 5 6 4 4 2 4 Bowman 2 0 0 0 2 1 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2 Philadelphia Pivetta W,4-1 9 6 1 1 0 6

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:17. A_44,357 (43,647).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.