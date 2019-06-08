Listen Live Sports

Phillies 4, Reds 1

June 8, 2019 6:43 pm
 
Cincinnati Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 0
E.Sarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 2 1
Detrich 2b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0
Winker rf 3 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 2 1 1 1
VnMeter lf 3 0 1 0 Bruce lf 4 0 1 2
Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 Kingery cf 3 0 0 0
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 2 0 0 0
Roark p 1 0 0 0 Pivetta p 3 0 0 0
K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0
Bowman p 0 0 0 0
J.Iglss ph 1 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 0 Totals 29 4 6 4
Cincinnati 100 000 000—1
Philadelphia 200 110 00x—4

E_Roark (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Senzel 2 (10), Hoskins (13). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Realmuto (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Roark L,4-5 5 6 4 4 2 4
Bowman 2 0 0 0 2 1
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Pivetta W,4-1 9 6 1 1 0 6

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:17. A_44,357 (43,647).

