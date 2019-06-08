Phillies 4, Reds 1

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Dietrich 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Winker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|VanMeter lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Roark p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|a-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Iglesias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.274
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Pivetta p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.071
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|4
|7
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|110
|00x—4
|6
|0
a-struck out for Roark in the 6th. b-grounded out for Bowman in the 8th.
E_Roark (1). LOB_Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Senzel 2 (10), Hoskins (13). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Realmuto (10), off Roark. RBIs_Segura (25), Realmuto (36), Bruce 2 (39).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Dietrich, Iglesias); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Kingery, Pivetta). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Suarez, Barnhart, Kingery. GIDP_Suarez, Barnhart, Hoskins.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Dietrich, Votto); Philadelphia 2 (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Franco, Segura, Hoskins).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, L, 4-5
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|92
|3.74
|Bowman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|1.17
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.45
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 4-1
|9
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|105
|4.93
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:17. A_44,357 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.