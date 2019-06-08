Phillies 4, Reds 1

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .263 Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Dietrich 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Winker rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236 VanMeter lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Roark p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 a-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Iglesias ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 6 0 0 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Harper rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .251 Segura ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .291 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263 Realmuto c 2 1 1 1 2 1 .274 Bruce lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .235 Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .323 Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .207 Pivetta p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .071 Totals 29 4 6 4 4 7

Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 6 1 Philadelphia 200 110 00x—4 6 0

a-struck out for Roark in the 6th. b-grounded out for Bowman in the 8th.

E_Roark (1). LOB_Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Senzel 2 (10), Hoskins (13). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Realmuto (10), off Roark. RBIs_Segura (25), Realmuto (36), Bruce 2 (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Dietrich, Iglesias); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Kingery, Pivetta). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Suarez, Barnhart, Kingery. GIDP_Suarez, Barnhart, Hoskins.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Dietrich, Votto); Philadelphia 2 (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Franco, Segura, Hoskins).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, L, 4-5 5 6 4 4 2 4 92 3.74 Bowman 2 0 0 0 2 1 28 1.17 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.45 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, W, 4-1 9 6 1 1 0 6 105 4.93

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:17. A_44,357 (43,647).

