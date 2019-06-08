Listen Live Sports

Phillies 4, Reds 1

June 8, 2019 6:44 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .263
Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Dietrich 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Winker rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236
VanMeter lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Roark p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
a-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Iglesias ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 0 0 6
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Harper rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .251
Segura ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .291
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263
Realmuto c 2 1 1 1 2 1 .274
Bruce lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .235
Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .323
Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Pivetta p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .071
Totals 29 4 6 4 4 7
Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 6 1
Philadelphia 200 110 00x—4 6 0

a-struck out for Roark in the 6th. b-grounded out for Bowman in the 8th.

E_Roark (1). LOB_Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Senzel 2 (10), Hoskins (13). 3B_Segura (3). HR_Realmuto (10), off Roark. RBIs_Segura (25), Realmuto (36), Bruce 2 (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Dietrich, Iglesias); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Kingery, Pivetta). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Suarez, Barnhart, Kingery. GIDP_Suarez, Barnhart, Hoskins.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Dietrich, Votto); Philadelphia 2 (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Franco, Segura, Hoskins).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, L, 4-5 5 6 4 4 2 4 92 3.74
Bowman 2 0 0 0 2 1 28 1.17
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.45
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, W, 4-1 9 6 1 1 0 6 105 4.93

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:17. A_44,357 (43,647).

