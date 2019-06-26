Phillies 5, Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf-lf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .351 Alonso 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .281 Cano 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Conforto cf-rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Smith lf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .339 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Nogosek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .258 Nido c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .243 Vargas p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .095 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .185 Totals 39 4 10 4 4 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .321 Segura ss 5 1 2 3 0 0 .275 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 2 3 .246 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .266 1-Quinn pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .122 Realmuto c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .262 Bruce lf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .236 Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .216 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Miller ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .289 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 5 9 5 5 15

New York 000 112 000 0—4 10 0 Philadelphia 000 001 300 1—5 9 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Alvarez in the 7th. b-flied out for Morgan in the 8th. c-struck out for Diaz in the 10th.

1-ran for Hoskins in the 10th.

E_Realmuto (5). LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_McNeil (21), Alonso (18), Realmuto (15), Bruce 2 (15), Hernandez (18). HR_Smith (7), off Pivetta; McNeil (6), off Pivetta; Segura (9), off Vargas. RBIs_McNeil 2 (30), Smith (13), Nido (8), Segura 3 (35), Bruce (48), Hernandez (36). SB_Alonso (1), Smith (1). CS_Smith (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Cano 2, Conforto 3, Frazier); Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins 2, Pivetta, Rodriguez). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cano, Bruce.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 6 1-3 3 2 2 2 10 77 3.66 Lugo, BS, 3-3 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 21 3.29 Gsellman 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 4.57 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.52 Nogosek, L, 0-1 0 2 1 1 1 0 17 9.82 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 5 2-3 9 4 4 3 3 93 5.62 Alvarez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.64 Hammer 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.18 Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.10 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.41 Garcia, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 6.87

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-1, Alvarez 2-0, Morgan 1-0. WP_Lugo.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:21. A_29,822 (43,647).

