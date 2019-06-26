Listen Live Sports

Phillies 5, Mets 4

June 26, 2019 10:42 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf-lf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .351
Alonso 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .281
Cano 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Conforto cf-rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Smith lf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .339
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Nogosek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .258
Nido c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .243
Vargas p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .095
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .185
Totals 39 4 10 4 4 6
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kingery cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .321
Segura ss 5 1 2 3 0 0 .275
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 2 3 .246
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .266
1-Quinn pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .122
Realmuto c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .262
Bruce lf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .236
Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .216
Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Miller ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .289
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 9 5 5 15
New York 000 112 000 0—4 10 0
Philadelphia 000 001 300 1—5 9 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Alvarez in the 7th. b-flied out for Morgan in the 8th. c-struck out for Diaz in the 10th.

1-ran for Hoskins in the 10th.

E_Realmuto (5). LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_McNeil (21), Alonso (18), Realmuto (15), Bruce 2 (15), Hernandez (18). HR_Smith (7), off Pivetta; McNeil (6), off Pivetta; Segura (9), off Vargas. RBIs_McNeil 2 (30), Smith (13), Nido (8), Segura 3 (35), Bruce (48), Hernandez (36). SB_Alonso (1), Smith (1). CS_Smith (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Cano 2, Conforto 3, Frazier); Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins 2, Pivetta, Rodriguez). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cano, Bruce.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas 6 1-3 3 2 2 2 10 77 3.66
Lugo, BS, 3-3 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 21 3.29
Gsellman 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 4.57
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.52
Nogosek, L, 0-1 0 2 1 1 1 0 17 9.82
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 5 2-3 9 4 4 3 3 93 5.62
Alvarez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.64
Hammer 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.18
Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.10
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.41
Garcia, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 6.87

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-1, Alvarez 2-0, Morgan 1-0. WP_Lugo.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:21. A_29,822 (43,647).

