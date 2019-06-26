Phillies 5, Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.351
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Conforto cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Frazier 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Smith lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.339
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Nogosek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Nido c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Vargas p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Totals
|39
|4
|10
|4
|4
|6
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.321
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.246
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|1-Quinn pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.122
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bruce lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Pivetta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Miller ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|5
|15
|New York
|000
|112
|000
|0—4
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|300
|1—5
|9
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Alvarez in the 7th. b-flied out for Morgan in the 8th. c-struck out for Diaz in the 10th.
1-ran for Hoskins in the 10th.
E_Realmuto (5). LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_McNeil (21), Alonso (18), Realmuto (15), Bruce 2 (15), Hernandez (18). HR_Smith (7), off Pivetta; McNeil (6), off Pivetta; Segura (9), off Vargas. RBIs_McNeil 2 (30), Smith (13), Nido (8), Segura 3 (35), Bruce (48), Hernandez (36). SB_Alonso (1), Smith (1). CS_Smith (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Cano 2, Conforto 3, Frazier); Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins 2, Pivetta, Rodriguez). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Philadelphia 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Cano, Bruce.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|10
|77
|3.66
|Lugo, BS, 3-3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|21
|3.29
|Gsellman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.57
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.52
|Nogosek, L, 0-1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|9.82
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|3
|3
|93
|5.62
|Alvarez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.64
|Hammer
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.18
|Morgan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.10
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.41
|Garcia, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.87
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-1, Alvarez 2-0, Morgan 1-0. WP_Lugo.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:21. A_29,822 (43,647).
