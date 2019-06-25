Listen Live Sports

Phillies 7, Mets 5

June 25, 2019 10:25 pm
 
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil rf 5 1 4 1 Kingery cf-lf 4 1 1 1
P.Alnso 1b 5 1 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0
Cano 2b 4 0 2 1 B.Hrper rf 3 1 0 0
Cnforto cf 4 0 0 1 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1
T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 1 1 0
Lagares pr 0 0 0 0 Bruce lf 4 0 1 1
D.Smith lf 4 1 1 1 Neris p 0 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 5 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 2 1
A.Rsrio ss 4 2 2 1 Franco 3b 4 1 1 2
Lockett p 2 0 1 0 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0
Font p 0 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 1 1 1 1
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
J..Dvis ph 1 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
Flexen p 0 0 0 0 Quinn cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 33 7 8 7
New York 211 001 000—5
Philadelphia 100 105 00x—7

E_Realmuto (4), Arrieta (3), Cano (5). LOB_New York 11, Philadelphia 6. 2B_McNeil (20), Cano (17), Realmuto (14). HR_D.Smith (6), A.Rosario (9), Kingery (10), Hoskins (18), Franco (11), B.Miller (2). SB_A.Rosario (10). SF_Conforto (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Lockett 5 1-3 5 4 4 2 4
Font L,1-2 BS,1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Gsellman 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Flexen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Arrieta W,7-6 6 9 5 5 2 2
Morgan H,14 1 0 0 0 1 1
Nicasio H,6 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Neris S,16-17 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Font (Kingery).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Will Little.

T_3:07. A_28,125 (43,647).

