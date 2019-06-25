Phillies 7, Mets 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf 5 1 4 1 0 0 .348 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .279 Cano 2b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .228 Conforto cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .260 Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .265 1-Lagares pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Smith lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .321 Ramos c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Rosario ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .261 Lockett p 2 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Flexen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 38 5 12 5 4 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .331 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Harper rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .248 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .270 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259 Bruce lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .232 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283 Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .215 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .133 a-Miller ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .289 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .122 Totals 33 7 8 7 3 7

New York 211 001 000—5 12 1 Philadelphia 100 105 00x—7 8 2

a-homered for Arrieta in the 6th. b-struck out for Gsellman in the 8th.

1-ran for Frazier in the 9th.

E_Cano (5), Realmuto (4), Arrieta (3). LOB_New York 11, Philadelphia 6. 2B_McNeil (20), Cano (17), Realmuto (14). HR_Rosario (9), off Arrieta; Smith (6), off Arrieta; Kingery (10), off Lockett; Hoskins (18), off Lockett; Franco (11), off Font; Miller (2), off Font. RBIs_McNeil (28), Cano (17), Conforto (41), Smith (12), Rosario (40), Kingery (24), Hoskins (52), Bruce (47), Hernandez (35), Franco 2 (37), Miller (6). SB_Rosario (10). SF_Conforto.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Alonso 2, Conforto, Smith, Ramos 2). RISP_New York 2 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Frazier, Bruce.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lockett 5 1-3 5 4 4 2 4 82 11.74 Font, L, 1-2, BS, 1-1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 19 5.26 Gsellman 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.68 Flexen 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 6.17 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, W, 7-6 6 9 5 5 2 2 85 4.33 Morgan, H, 14 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.15 Nicasio, H, 6 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 3.86 Neris, S, 16-17 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 25 2.48

Inherited runners-scored_Font 2-2, Gsellman 1-0, Neris 2-0. HBP_Font (Kingery).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Will Little.

T_3:07. A_28,125 (43,647).

