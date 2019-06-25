Phillies 7, Mets 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Conforto cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Lagares pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.321
|Ramos c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Lockett p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Flexen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|4
|6
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.331
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|a-Miller ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.122
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|3
|7
|New York
|211
|001
|000—5
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|105
|00x—7
|8
|2
a-homered for Arrieta in the 6th. b-struck out for Gsellman in the 8th.
1-ran for Frazier in the 9th.
E_Cano (5), Realmuto (4), Arrieta (3). LOB_New York 11, Philadelphia 6. 2B_McNeil (20), Cano (17), Realmuto (14). HR_Rosario (9), off Arrieta; Smith (6), off Arrieta; Kingery (10), off Lockett; Hoskins (18), off Lockett; Franco (11), off Font; Miller (2), off Font. RBIs_McNeil (28), Cano (17), Conforto (41), Smith (12), Rosario (40), Kingery (24), Hoskins (52), Bruce (47), Hernandez (35), Franco 2 (37), Miller (6). SB_Rosario (10). SF_Conforto.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Alonso 2, Conforto, Smith, Ramos 2). RISP_New York 2 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Frazier, Bruce.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lockett
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|82
|11.74
|Font, L, 1-2, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|5.26
|Gsellman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.68
|Flexen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.17
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, W, 7-6
|6
|9
|5
|5
|2
|2
|85
|4.33
|Morgan, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.15
|Nicasio, H, 6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Neris, S, 16-17
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.48
Inherited runners-scored_Font 2-2, Gsellman 1-0, Neris 2-0. HBP_Font (Kingery).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Will Little.
T_3:07. A_28,125 (43,647).
