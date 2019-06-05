Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 9, Padres 6

June 5, 2019 1:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 1 0 G.Grcia 3b 4 0 1 2
B.Hrper rf 5 1 2 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0
Segura ss 5 1 1 0 Naylor ph 1 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 5 2 2 2
Ralmuto c 5 2 3 0 Machado ss 4 1 0 0
Bruce lf 4 3 3 6 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 2
Kingery 3b 4 1 2 2 Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0
Haseley cf 4 0 0 0 Myers cf 4 0 0 0
Eckhoff p 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 1 2 0
J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 0 0 0 0
Franco ph 1 1 1 1 Wieck p 0 0 0 0
E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Margot ph 1 0 0 0
Dmingez p 0 0 0 0 Warren p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 France ph-3b 2 0 1 0
Totals 40 9 13 9 Totals 36 6 10 6
Philadelphia 010 340 010—9
San Diego 002 001 030—6

E_Machado (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Segura (13), Bruce (12), Kingery (9), G.Garcia (8), Kinsler (9). HR_Bruce 2 (16), Kingery (4), Franco (9), F.Reyes 2 (19), Hosmer (10). CS_Hoskins (2). S_Paddack (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eickhoff W,3-3 6 4 3 3 0 5
Nicasio 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 0 2 3 3 1 0
Dominguez H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2
Neris S,11-11 1 1 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Paddack L,4-4 4 1-3 8 6 5 0 4
Wieck 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Warren 2 1 0 0 0 1
Perdomo 2 2 1 1 1 0

E.Garcia pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Eickhoff (Hedges).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:03. A_25,821 (42,445).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.