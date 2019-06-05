Phillies 9, Padres 6

|Philadelphia
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|G.Grcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|B.Hrper rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Ralmuto c
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|3
|3
|6
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kingery 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eckhoff p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paddack p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dmingez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|40
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Philadelphia
|010
|340
|010—9
|San Diego
|002
|001
|030—6
E_Machado (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Segura (13), Bruce (12), Kingery (9), G.Garcia (8), Kinsler (9). HR_Bruce 2 (16), Kingery (4), Franco (9), F.Reyes 2 (19), Hosmer (10). CS_Hoskins (2). S_Paddack (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Eickhoff W,3-3
|6
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Nicasio
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Dominguez H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neris S,11-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|Paddack L,4-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|0
|4
|Wieck
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Warren
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perdomo
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
E.Garcia pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Eickhoff (Hedges).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:03. A_25,821 (42,445).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.