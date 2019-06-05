Phillies 9, Padres 6

Philadelphia San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 1 0 G.Grcia 3b 4 0 1 2 B.Hrper rf 5 1 2 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Segura ss 5 1 1 0 Naylor ph 1 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 5 2 2 2 Ralmuto c 5 2 3 0 Machado ss 4 1 0 0 Bruce lf 4 3 3 6 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 2 Kingery 3b 4 1 2 2 Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 Haseley cf 4 0 0 0 Myers cf 4 0 0 0 Eckhoff p 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 1 2 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 0 0 0 0 Franco ph 1 1 1 1 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Margot ph 1 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0 Warren p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 France ph-3b 2 0 1 0 Totals 40 9 13 9 Totals 36 6 10 6

Philadelphia 010 340 010—9 San Diego 002 001 030—6

E_Machado (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Segura (13), Bruce (12), Kingery (9), G.Garcia (8), Kinsler (9). HR_Bruce 2 (16), Kingery (4), Franco (9), F.Reyes 2 (19), Hosmer (10). CS_Hoskins (2). S_Paddack (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Eickhoff W,3-3 6 4 3 3 0 5 Nicasio 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia 0 2 3 3 1 0 Dominguez H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2 Neris S,11-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 San Diego Paddack L,4-4 4 1-3 8 6 5 0 4 Wieck 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Warren 2 1 0 0 0 1 Perdomo 2 2 1 1 1 0

E.Garcia pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Eickhoff (Hedges).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:03. A_25,821 (42,445).

