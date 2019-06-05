Phillies 9, Padres 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Harper rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bruce lf
|4
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.227
|Kingery 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Eickhoff p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Franco ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|E.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|40
|9
|13
|9
|1
|5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|G.Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Reyes rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.251
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Paddack p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-France ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|1
|10
|Philadelphia
|010
|340
|010—9
|13
|0
|San Diego
|002
|001
|030—6
|10
|1
a-popped out for Wieck in the 5th. b-singled for Warren in the 7th. c-homered for Alvarez in the 8th. d-singled for Perdomo in the 9th.
E_Machado (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Segura (13), Bruce (12), Kingery (9), G.Garcia (8), Kinsler (9). HR_Bruce (15), off Paddack; Kingery (4), off Paddack; Bruce (16), off Wieck; Franco (9), off Perdomo; Reyes (18), off Eickhoff; Reyes (19), off E.Garcia; Hosmer (10), off E.Garcia. RBIs_Bruce 6 (34), Kingery 2 (12), Franco (31), G.Garcia 2 (12), Reyes 2 (31), Hosmer 2 (36). CS_Hoskins (2). S_Paddack.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Haseley); San Diego 3 (G.Garcia, Machado 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 6; San Diego 1 for 6.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff, W, 3-3
|6
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|92
|4.14
|Nicasio
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.85
|Alvarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.52
|E.Garcia
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|14
|7.90
|Dominguez, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.07
|Neris, S, 11-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.16
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, L, 4-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|0
|4
|91
|2.97
|Wieck
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|6.75
|Warren
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|5.40
|Perdomo
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|4.32
E.Garcia pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 2-0, Wieck 2-2. HBP_Eickhoff (Hedges).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:03. A_25,821 (42,445).
