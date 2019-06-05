Listen Live Sports

Phillies 9, Padres 6

June 5, 2019 1:30 am
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Harper rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .247
Segura ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .285
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .273
Realmuto c 5 2 3 0 0 1 .273
Bruce lf 4 3 3 6 0 0 .227
Kingery 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .333
Haseley cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Eickhoff p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Franco ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .213
E.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 9 13 9 1 5
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
G.Garcia 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .252
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Naylor ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Reyes rf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .251
Machado ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .247
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .289
Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Myers cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228
Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .200
Hedges c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .193
Paddack p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-France ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Totals 36 6 10 6 1 10
Philadelphia 010 340 010—9 13 0
San Diego 002 001 030—6 10 1

a-popped out for Wieck in the 5th. b-singled for Warren in the 7th. c-homered for Alvarez in the 8th. d-singled for Perdomo in the 9th.

E_Machado (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Segura (13), Bruce (12), Kingery (9), G.Garcia (8), Kinsler (9). HR_Bruce (15), off Paddack; Kingery (4), off Paddack; Bruce (16), off Wieck; Franco (9), off Perdomo; Reyes (18), off Eickhoff; Reyes (19), off E.Garcia; Hosmer (10), off E.Garcia. RBIs_Bruce 6 (34), Kingery 2 (12), Franco (31), G.Garcia 2 (12), Reyes 2 (31), Hosmer 2 (36). CS_Hoskins (2). S_Paddack.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Haseley); San Diego 3 (G.Garcia, Machado 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 6; San Diego 1 for 6.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff, W, 3-3 6 4 3 3 0 5 92 4.14
Nicasio 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 13 4.85
Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.52
E.Garcia 0 2 3 3 1 0 14 7.90
Dominguez, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.07
Neris, S, 11-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.16
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, L, 4-4 4 1-3 8 6 5 0 4 91 2.97
Wieck 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 17 6.75
Warren 2 1 0 0 0 1 29 5.40
Perdomo 2 2 1 1 1 0 25 4.32

E.Garcia pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 2-0, Wieck 2-2. HBP_Eickhoff (Hedges).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:03. A_25,821 (42,445).

