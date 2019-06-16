Listen Live Sports

Phillies recall Cole Irvin, activate Pat Neshek from IL

June 16, 2019 11:19 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have recalled left-hander Cole Irvin and have activated right-hander Pat Neshek from the injured list.

Irvin had been considered a candidate to start on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. Instead, Irvin and Neshek will be available to pitch behind Vince Velasquez, who returns to a starting role after pitching in relief in his last nine appearances.

Right-hander Edgar García and left-hander Ranger Suárez were optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Irvin was 2-0 with a 2.44 ERA in eight games, all starts, for Lehigh Valley. He is 2-1 with a 5.48 ERA in four games with Philadelphia this season.

Neshek was placed on the injured list on May 25 with a right shoulder strain.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

