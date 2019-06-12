Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

June 12, 2019 6:26 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 0 0 000
Great Falls (White Sox) 0 0 000
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000
Idaho Falls (Royals) 0 0 000
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Orem (Angels) 0 0 000
Ogden (Dodgers) 0 0 000
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 0 0 000
Grand Junction (Rockies) 0 0 000

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

