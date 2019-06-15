Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Idaho Falls 5, Billings 2
Missoula 6, Great Falls 1
Ogden 12, Grand Junction 0
Orem 3, Rocky Mountain 0
Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
