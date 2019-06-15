Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

June 15, 2019 2:42 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 1 0 1.000
Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 0 1.000
Billings (Reds) 0 1 .000 1
Great Falls (White Sox) 0 1 .000 1
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Orem (Angels) 1 0 1.000
Ogden (Dodgers) 1 0 1.000
Grand Junction (Rockies) 0 1 .000 1
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

Idaho Falls 5, Billings 2

Missoula 6, Great Falls 1

Ogden 12, Grand Junction 0

Orem 3, Rocky Mountain 0

Saturday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

