Pioneer League

June 16, 2019 2:07 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 2 0 1.000
Great Falls (White Sox) 1 1 .500 1
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 1 1 .500 1
Billings (Reds) 0 2 .000 2
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 2 0 1.000
Orem (Angels) 1 1 .500 1
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 1 1 .500 1
Grand Junction (Rockies) 0 2 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho Falls 4, Billings 3

Great Falls 5, Missoula 3

Ogden 12, Grand Junction 11

Rocky Mountain 11, Orem 7

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

