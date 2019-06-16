Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Billings (Reds)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Idaho Falls 4, Billings 3
Great Falls 5, Missoula 3
Ogden 12, Grand Junction 11
Rocky Mountain 11, Orem 7
Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
