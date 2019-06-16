Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Billings (Reds)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
___
Idaho Falls 7, Billings 5, 10 innings
Missoula 9, Great Falls 0
Ogden 7, Grand Junction 6
Rocky Mountain 13, Orem 10
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
