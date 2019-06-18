Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

June 18, 2019 1:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 4 0 1.000
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 2 .500 2
Great Falls (White Sox) 1 2 .333
Billings (Reds) 0 3 .000
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 3 1 .750
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 3 1 .750
Orem (Angels) 1 3 .250 2
Grand Junction (Rockies) 1 3 .250 2

___

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction 9, Ogden 0

Rocky Mountain 11, Orem 10

Idaho Falls 3, Missoula 0

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.