Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Billings (Reds)
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.