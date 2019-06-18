Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

June 18, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 4 0 1.000
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 2 .500 2
Great Falls (White Sox) 1 2 .333
Billings (Reds) 0 3 .000
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 3 1 .750
Ogden (Dodgers) 3 1 .750
Orem (Angels) 1 3 .250 2
Grand Junction (Rockies) 1 3 .250 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army vet to become first living Iraq war Medal of Honor recipient

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.