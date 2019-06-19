Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

June 19, 2019 7:13 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 0 1.000
Great Falls (White Sox) 2 2 .500
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 3 .400 3
Billings (Reds) 0 4 .000
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 4 1 .800
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 1 .800
Grand Junction (Rockies) 1 4 .200 3
Orem (Angels) 1 4 .200 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

